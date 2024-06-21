Orange County Inspirational Women Leadership Awards

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is thrilled to announce our third annual Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards event, which aims to recognize female business leaders who have achieved remarkable success and accomplishments in the last 24 months. The event is scheduled for March 2025.

If you are a female business leader in Orange County, California, or if you know someone deserving of recognition, we extend a warm invitation to submit a nomination for award consideration. Our judging committee will assess candidates based on the following criteria:



Professional accomplishments spanning the past 12-24 months

Leadership roles held within and outside of their respective organizations, along with the impact they have made

Contributions to their industry, organization, and community throughout their careers

Involvement in board memberships, non-profit work, and affiliations

The Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards is a half-day event. The Awards Luncheon will honor accomplished female leaders from corporations or non-profit organizations throughout Orange County in approximately 10 award categories. In the morning, before the Awards Luncheon, dynamic panel discussions featuring top business leaders with diverse backgrounds will take place, aiming to inspire, empower, and enlighten the audience.

Following the event, L.A. Times B2B Publishing will publish a companion magazine both in print and online, providing profiles of the nominees and recapping the event.

There is no cost associated with submitting a nomination for award consideration. However, please note that due to space limitations, we will only feature two nominees from each company or firm.*

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential. The selection of finalists and honorees and the production of the event as well as the magazine will be organized by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing Team and not involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.

*Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.