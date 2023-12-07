Advertisement

B2B Nominations and Lists

Nominate deserving business leaders who have demonstrated success in their fields over the last 24 months. You can find nomination forms for our in-person leadership awards events, visionary magazines and business lists below.

Event Nominations

  • Banking and finance MBA magazine images

    Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

    The second annual Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards event, which aims to recognize female business leaders who have achieved remarkable success and accomplishments in the last 24 months.

    Event Date: March 2024
    Publish Date: April 28, 2024

  • legal and law imagery, relating to the business of law profession

    The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards

    Our fourth annual In-House Counsel Leadership Awards, recognizing in-house counsel working at California businesses. We invite you to nominate outstanding CA-licensed in-house counsel who are impacting change.

    Event Date: May 2024
    Publish Date: June 23, 2024

  • CFO Leadership Awards

    For the fourth annual CFO Leadership Awards, we invite you to nominate California-based CFOs who are impacting change.

    Event Date: June 2024
    Publish Date: July 28, 2024

  • Coming Soon: The 2024 L.A. Inspirational Women Awards

    Nominate deserving women business leaders fifth annual Los Angeles Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards.

    Event Date: October 2024
    Publish Date: Nov. 17, 2024

Business Lists & Surveys

Visionary Nominations

  • Banking and Finance Professionals

    Nominate professionals from the commercial banking, investment banking, asset/investment management, lending, private equity sectors as well as professional services advisors who work within the banking and finance industries.

    Publish Date: March 24, 2024

  • Commercial Real Estate Professionals

    Nominate senior-level executives from the commercial real estate development industry, professional service advisors as well as lenders who work within the CRE sector.

    Publish Date: May 2024

  • Firm Attorney Visionaries

    Nominate California-licensed firm attorneys practicing law in the following practice areas: bankruptcy; corporate law; cybersecurity; entertainment and sports law; IP; labor & employment; life sciences & healthcare and litigation.

    Publish Date: June 25, 2024

  • CEO Visionaries

    Nominate outstanding Southern California-based CEOs from various industries who exhibit exceptional leadership.

    Publish Date: July 28, 2024

  • Orange County Business Visionaries

    Nominate Orange County professionals in multiple sectors who exemplify exceptional leadership qualities within their industries and organizations.

    Publish Date: October 6, 2024

  • Coming Soon

    Consumer Attorneys of Southern California

    Nominate noteworthy plaintiff attorneys practicing law in the following practice areas: Toxic Tort; Product Liability; Labor & Employment; Family Law and Personal Injury.


    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Leaders

    Nominate remarkable individuals who are catalysts for change and have successfully implemented diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives within their respective organizations and industries.