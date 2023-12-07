B2B Nominations and Lists

Nominate deserving business leaders who have demonstrated success in their fields over the last 24 months. You can find nomination forms for our in-person leadership awards events, visionary magazines and business lists below.
Event Nominations
The second annual Orange County Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards event, which aims to recognize female business leaders who have achieved remarkable success and accomplishments in the last 24 months.
Event Date: March 2024
Publish Date: April 28, 2024
Our fourth annual In-House Counsel Leadership Awards, recognizing in-house counsel working at California businesses. We invite you to nominate outstanding CA-licensed in-house counsel who are impacting change.
Event Date: May 2024
Publish Date: June 23, 2024
For the fourth annual CFO Leadership Awards, we invite you to nominate California-based CFOs who are impacting change.
Event Date: June 2024
Publish Date: July 28, 2024
Nominate deserving women business leaders fifth annual Los Angeles Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards.
Event Date: October 2024
Publish Date: Nov. 17, 2024
Business Lists & Surveys
L.A. Times B2B Publishing invites you to participate in a new survey of Southern California banks and credit unions.
This survey will rank wealth management firms by total assets managed in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
This survey will list CRE brokerages ranked by L.A. County transaction volume for sales and leases.
This survey will list L.A. County architectural firms, ranked by revenue.
These survey results will list L.A. County-based general contractors, ranked by revenue.
This survey will list accounting firms in L.A. County ranked by CPA headcount.
This list will rank firms by total attorney headcount and break out practice group headcount.
Visionary Nominations
Nominate professionals from the commercial banking, investment banking, asset/investment management, lending, private equity sectors as well as professional services advisors who work within the banking and finance industries.
Publish Date: March 24, 2024
Nominate senior-level executives from the commercial real estate development industry, professional service advisors as well as lenders who work within the CRE sector.
Publish Date: May 2024
Nominate California-licensed firm attorneys practicing law in the following practice areas: bankruptcy; corporate law; cybersecurity; entertainment and sports law; IP; labor & employment; life sciences & healthcare and litigation.
Publish Date: June 25, 2024
Nominate outstanding Southern California-based CEOs from various industries who exhibit exceptional leadership.
Publish Date: July 28, 2024
Nominate Orange County professionals in multiple sectors who exemplify exceptional leadership qualities within their industries and organizations.
Publish Date: October 6, 2024
Consumer Attorneys of Southern California
Nominate noteworthy plaintiff attorneys practicing law in the following practice areas: Toxic Tort; Product Liability; Labor & Employment; Family Law and Personal Injury.
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Leaders
Nominate remarkable individuals who are catalysts for change and have successfully implemented diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives within their respective organizations and industries.