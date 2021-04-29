B2B Events

Save the Date: 2024 Events
-
Event Date: Oct. 18
-
Event Date: Nov. 14
Nominate Inspirational Women Here
2024 Event Recaps
2023 In-Person Events
2022 In-Person Events
-
Publish Date: December 18
-
Publish Date: November 20
-
Publish Date: July 24
-
Publish Date: June 26
-
Anna Magzanyan, chief strategy and revenue officer of the Los Angeles Times, moderates a discussion with Chris Allison, vice president, the Americas at Tourism Australia, and Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia’s chief marketing officer.
-
Colin Daniels of Adweek USA moderates a panel discussion with Susan Coghill of Tourism Australia; Cam Blackley of M&C Saatchi Australia; and Millie Millgate of Sounds Australia.
-
Alex Temblador, an award-winning travel author, moderates a panel discussion featuring Patty Mills, NBA Point Guard (Brooklyn Nets); chef Nornie Bero of Mabu Mabu restaurant; and members of King Stingray, a rock band from Northeast Arnhem Land.