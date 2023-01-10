Fotos: Evacuaciones en Montecito e inundaciones en el sur de California
MONTECITO CA JANUARY 9, 2023 - James Claffey pushes his stalled car from the southbound Highway 101 Freeway in Montecito on Jan. 9, 2023. The northbound lanes were closed due to flooding, but southbound crept through the flooding on one lane. (Michael Owen Baker/For The Times) (Michael Owen Baker/For The Times)
MONTECITO, CA - JAN. 9, 2022: James Claffey walks from his stalled car due to flooding on Highway 101 in Montecito. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times) (Michael Owen Baker/Michael Owen Baker / For The Tim)
A CHP image show heaving water flowing on Westmont and Sycamore Canyon in Montecito on Jan. 9. (CHP)
MONTECITO, CA - JAN. 9, 2022: Rosa Gallardo, left, and Connie Duarte cross a flooded street in Montecito after getting off work at their hotel job. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times) (Michael Owen Baker/Michael Owen Baker / For The Tim)
MONTECITO, CA-JANUARY 9, 2023:Jameson Lane in Montecito is flooded out, a result of San Ysidro creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area. At left is the 101 freeway that was closed to all vehicles heading north. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)