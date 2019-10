EN VIVO: Juego 1 de Dodgers vs. Nationals en Dodger Stadium

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants during their MLB game at Oracle Park on September 27, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

(Robert Reiners/Getty Images)