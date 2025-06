Protestas contra redadas migratorias surgen en todo EEUU; hay más planeadas

4 / 6

Los Angeles, CA - June 10: Jonathan Amado, 30 of Orange County, holds the Bible with “Love Your Immigrant Neighbor” written on the inside pages as faith leaders from diverse religious backgrounds lead a candlelight vigil and procession in downtown Los Angeles to advocate for an end to violent immigration raids and protection of immigrant families in Grand Park on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. The event, organized by community leaders including Father Greg Boyle, Rabbi Sharon Brous, and Valarie Kaur, also criticizes President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and Marines, according to news reports. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)