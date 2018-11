Con Toys R Us fuera, Taarget ataca: así es como los minoristas ganan cuando sus rivales mueren

In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, photo a display shows two large Lego toys on a slide near the toy section at a Target store in Bridgewater, N.J. Companies from Target to online mattress company Casper aren’t just counting on a stronger economy to pump up sales. Target’s CEO Brian Cornell estimated last month there’s up to $100 billion in market share for grabs, double what he foresaw just a year ago. So Target is accelerating its store remodels in areas where bankrupt retailers had stores. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)