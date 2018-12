Trump renueva la amenaza de cierre de la frontera a medida que se prolonga el cierre del gobierno

The Capitol is seen on a rainy morning in Washington, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, during a partial government shutdown. President Donald Trump is threatening to close the U.S. border with Mexico if Democrats in Congress don't agree to fund the construction of a border wall. Trump tweeted Friday morning that "We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely," unless a funding deal is reached with "the Obstructionist Democrats." Trump's demand for money to build the border wall and Democrats' refusal to give him what he wants has caused a partial government shutdown that is nearly a week old. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)