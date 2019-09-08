Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacidad
Entretenimiento

‘Hustlers’ protagonizada por Jennifer López, Constance Wu y más toman el ‘control’ en el Festival de Cine de Toronto

“Hustlers” Cast
Las actrices Julia Stiles, izquierda, Keke Palmer y Jennifer López, la directora Lorene Scafaria y la actriz Constance Wu, de la película “Hustlers”, fotografiados en el estudio de fotos de L.A. Times en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Sep. 8, 2019
11:13 PM
Constance Wu
La actriz Constance Wu, de la película "Hustlers", fotografiada en el L.A. Times Photo Studio en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Lopez
La actriz Jennifer López, de la película "Hustlers", fotografiada en el L.A. Times Photo Studio en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Keke Palmer
La actriz Keke Palmer, de la película "Hustlers", fotografiado en el L.A. Times Photo Studio en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Julia Stiles
La actriz Julia Stiles, de la película "Hustlers", fotografiada en el L.A. Times Photo Studio en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
464528_et_0908_tiff-photo-studio-Sun_JLC_15264.jpg
La directora Lorene Scafaria, de la película "Hustlers", fotografiada en el L.A. Times Photo Studio en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto, en Toronto, Ontario, Canadá, el 8 de septiembre de 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

EntretenimientoCINE
Jay L. Clendenin
