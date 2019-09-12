Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacidad
Jennifer López, Matt Damon y más posan para Polaroids en TIFF 2019

By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Sep. 12, 2019
11:01 AM
Jennifer Lopez
Actor Jennifer Lopez, from the film "Hustlers," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Wesley Snipes
Actor Wesley Snipes, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Taika Waititi
Actor-director Taika Waititi, from the film "Jojo Rabbit," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Renee Zellweger
A developing Polaroid photo of Renee Zellweger from the movie “Judy,” at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts)
Felicity Jones
Actor Felicity Jones, from the film "The Aeronauts," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo
Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, actors in the film "Harriet," were photographed with a vintage Polaroid at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis from the film "Knives Out."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Christian Bale
A GIF of a developing Polaroid of Christian Bale, who stars in "Ford v Ferrari."
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Christian Bale
Actor Christian Bale, from the film "Ford v Ferrari," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Matt Damon
Actor Matt Damon, from the film "Ford v Ferrari," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix
Director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix, from the film "Joker," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph, from the film "Dolemite Is My Name."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Eddie Redmayne
A GIF of a developing Polaroid of Eddie Redmayne, who stars in "The Aeronauts."
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart, photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera, stars in the film "Seberg."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe, in a Polaroid image, stars in "The Lighthouse."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson stars alongside Willem Dafoe in "The Lighthouse."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, star of "The Sky Is Pink," in a vintage Polaroid image taken at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Beanie Feldstein
A GIF shows Beanie Feldstein's developing Polaroid. Feldstein stars in "How to Build a Girl."
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Anthony Mackie
A Polaroid image of Anthony Mackie, star of "Seberg," which had its North American premiere at the Toronto fest.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher, star of "Greed," which made its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto Film Fest.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
"Seberg" directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington makes her Polaroid appearance. Washington stars in "American Son."
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan, from the film "Synchronic."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Tilda Cobham-Hervey
Tilda Cobham-Hervey portrays Helen Reddy in the biopic "I Am Woman," which had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto film festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alfie Allen
A GIF shows Alfie Allen, from the film "How to Build a Girl," which had its world premiere in Toronto.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed, from "Sound of Metal."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Evan Peters
A Polaroid image of Evan Peters, from the film "I Am Woman."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson, star of "The Friend," photographed with a vintage Polaroid camera at the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
464528_Jason_Segel_tiff_2019_06.GIF
Jason Segel stars with Dakota Johnson in "The Friend."
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Dev Patel
Dev Patel, from the film "The Personal History of David Copperfield."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon, star of the movie "Blackbird."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson stars alongside Susan Sarandon in "Blackbird."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Imogen Poots
A GIF of a developing Polaroid of Imogen Poots, star of "Castle in the Ground."
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Sam Neill
Sam Neill, star of the film "Blackbird."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Raffey Cassidy
Raffey Cassidy stars in the movie "The Other Lamb."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan, at the L.A. Times Photo Studio, stars in the film "Military Wives."
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Michiel Huisman
A GIF of Michiel Huisman, star of the film "The Other Lamb."
(Jay L. Clendenin/Mark E. Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Danielle Macdonald
Danielle Macdonald, from the film "I Am Woman," at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.