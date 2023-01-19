Toda la lista de nominados a los BAFTA 2023

Lista de nominados a los Premios de la Academia Británica de Cine 2023 anunciados el jueves. Los ganadores serán revelados el 19 de febrero en una ceremonia en Londres.

Película

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Tár”.

Película británica

“Aftersun”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Brian and Charles”; “Empire of Light”; “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; “Living”; “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”; “See How They Run”; “The Swimmers”; “The Wonder”.

Dirección

Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”.

Dirección

Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”; Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Actriz

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”.

Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”; Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Micheal Ward, “Empire of Light”.

Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said”.

Estrella en ascenso (votado por el público)

Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim.

Debut británico

Charlotte Wells, Georgia Oakley, Marie Lidén, Katy Brand, Maia Kenworthy.

Guion original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness”.

Guion adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Living”; “The Quiet Girl”; “She Said”; “The Whale”.

Película en lengua no inglesa

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985”; “Corsage”; “Decision to Leave”; “The Quiet Girl”.

Música original

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

Cinematografía

“All Quiet On The Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Empire Of Light”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Edición

“All Quiet On The Western Front”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Top Gun: Maverick”

Diseño de producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Babylon”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

Diseño de vestuario

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Amsterdam”; “Babylon”; “Elvis”; “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”.

Sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Casting

“Aftersun”; “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Triangle of Sadness”.

Efectos visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”: “The Batman”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Top Gun: Maverick”.

Maquillaje y peinado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”; “The Whale”.

Película animada

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: the Last Wish”; “Turning Red”.

Cortometraje británico

“The Ballad of Olive Morris”; “Bazigaga”; “Bus Girl”; “A Drifting Up”; “An Irish Goodbye”

Cortometraje británico animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; “Middle Watch”; “Your Mountain is Waiting”.

Documental

“All That Breathes”; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; “Moonage Daydream”; “Navalny”.

