Golden Globes 2024: Toda la lista de ganadores minuto a minuto

“Addicted to Romance” — “She Came to Me,” Music & Lyrics by: Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night” — “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” — “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Music & Lyrics by: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” — “Rustin,” Music & Lyrics by: Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” — “Barbie” Música & Lirica de Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell GANADORA