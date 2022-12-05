Alejandra Guzman headlined at "Te Gusta El Pop" stage at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium.
17 Fotos

FOTOS. Esto es lo que se vio en el ambicioso festival musical Bésame Mucho

Miles de personas asistieron al festival Bésame Mucho en el Dodger Stadium de Los Ángeles, donde más de 50 artistas se presentaron en cuatro escenarios a lo largo del sábado. Pronto, la nota completa sobre el evento.

Alejandra Guzman headlined at "Te Gusta El Pop" stage at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Saul Hernandez of Caifanes performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Julieta Venegas plays the accordion at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Angela Ambrosio, 22 of Carson, has a good time time at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Paulina Rubio performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Singer Aleks Syntek came off the stage to greet his fans while singing at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Hombres G perform at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Thousands attended the sold-out Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots.

Alfonso Pichardo of Mexican electronic synthpop band Moenia sings for the large crowd at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

The band OV7 performs on the "Te Gusta El Pop" stage at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Cafe Tacvba lead singer Ruben Isaac Albarran Ortega performs with the band at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Julieta Venegas performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Paulina Rubio performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Thousand attended the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Ximena performs at "Te Gusta El Pop" stage at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Gorri Ramone of Panteon Rococo plays the guitar at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

