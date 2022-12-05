FOTOS. Esto es lo que se vio en el ambicioso festival musical Bésame Mucho
Miles de personas asistieron al festival Bésame Mucho en el Dodger Stadium de Los Ángeles, donde más de 50 artistas se presentaron en cuatro escenarios a lo largo del sábado. Pronto, la nota completa sobre el evento.
Alejandra Guzman headlined at “Te Gusta El Pop” stage at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Saul Hernandez of Caifanes performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Julieta Venegas plays the accordion at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Angela Ambrosio, 22 of Carson, has a good time time at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Paulina Rubio performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Singer Aleks Syntek came off the stage to greet his fans while singing at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Hombres G perform at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Thousands attended the sold-out Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Alfonso Pichardo of Mexican electronic synthpop band Moenia sings for the large crowd at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
The band OV7 performs on the “Te Gusta El Pop” stage at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Cafe Tacvba lead singer Ruben Isaac Albarran Ortega performs with the band at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Alejandra Guzman headlined at “Te Gusta El Pop” stage at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Julieta Venegas performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Paulina Rubio performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Thousand attended the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Ximena performs at “Te Gusta El Pop” stage at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)
Gorri Ramone of Panteon Rococo plays the guitar at the first Besame Mucho Festival, at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. More than 50 bands and singers performed on four stages spread out throughout the Dodger Stadium parking lots. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)