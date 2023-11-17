Laura Pausini performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
18 Fotos

Latin Grammy 2023. Así vibró el escenario desde Sevilla

Los mejores momentos del Latin Grammy en fotos

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Laura Pausini performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Karol G, left, presents the award for person of the year to Laura Pausini during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Karol G, center, presents the award for person of the year to Laura Pausini, right, during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.  (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Shakira performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Sebastian Yatra performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Juanes performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Alejandro Sanz performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Alejandro Sanz performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Peso Pluma, center, performs with Brian Tovar, left, and Pedro Tovar of Eslabon Armado during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Joss Favela, from left, Nicki Nicole, and Tiago Lorc present the award for best pop vocal album during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP)  (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Andrea Bocelli performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Shakira interpretó el tema que va dedicado a su ex pareja acompañada de la música de Bizarrap y sus bailarines.  (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Edgar Barrera, from left, Camilo, IZA, and Manuel Carrasco perform during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.  (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Shakira, from left, Bizarrap, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Spain Latin Grammy Awards - Show

Bizarrap, from left, Shakira, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.   (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade no recibió el premio a la Grabación del año, pero tras bastidores se lo pudieron dar para la foto del recuerdo.  (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Deadline Photo in Media Center

Niña Pastori, feliz.   (Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)

24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Deadline Photo in Media Center

Carin León celebra su trofeo al Mejor Álbum Norteño.  (Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)

Copyright © 2023, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacidad | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information