Latin Grammy 2023. Así vibró el escenario desde Sevilla
Los mejores momentos del Latin Grammy en fotos
Laura Pausini performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Karol G, left, presents the award for person of the year to Laura Pausini during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Karol G, center, presents the award for person of the year to Laura Pausini, right, during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Shakira performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Sebastian Yatra performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Juanes performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Alejandro Sanz performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Alejandro Sanz performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Peso Pluma, center, performs with Brian Tovar, left, and Pedro Tovar of Eslabon Armado during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Joss Favela, from left, Nicki Nicole, and Tiago Lorc present the award for best pop vocal album during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP) (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Andrea Bocelli performs during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Shakira interpretó el tema que va dedicado a su ex pareja acompañada de la música de Bizarrap y sus bailarines. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Edgar Barrera, from left, Camilo, IZA, and Manuel Carrasco perform during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Shakira, from left, Bizarrap, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Bizarrap, from left, Shakira, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Natalia Lafourcade no recibió el premio a la Grabación del año, pero tras bastidores se lo pudieron dar para la foto del recuerdo. (Jose Breton/Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
Niña Pastori, feliz. (Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
Carin León celebra su trofeo al Mejor Álbum Norteño. (Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)