Lo mejor del sentido homenaje a Laura Pausini, Persona del Año 2023
Amigos y colegas le rindieron un sentido homenaje a la cantante italiana que llego acompañada de su padre en el sentido tributo
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos en Sevilla. Provided by Elina Adut /John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos en Sevilla. Aqui la vemos junto a su esposo Paolo Cart y su hija Paola. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Fabrizio Pausini, padre de Laura, asistió a la gala de la Persona del Año en honor a su hija en el FIBES Centro de Congresos y Exposiciones el 15 de noviembre de 2023 en Sevilla, España. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Fabrizio Pausini, Paola Carta, Paolo Carta, and Laura Pausini attend the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos como Pepe Aguilar y Ángela Aguilar. Provided by Elina Adut /John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Pepe Aguilar y Ángela Aguilar cantaron a dúo un tema dedicado al padre de Laura Pausini. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas como India Martínez, Malú, Alejandro Sanz, Niña Pastori y Ana Mena en Sevilla. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos como Andrea Bocelli. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos como Christian Nodal y Mon Laferte. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos como Carlos Vives, Fonseca y Silvestre Dangond. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos como Carlos Vives. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos como Luis Fonsi y David Bisbal. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini hugs David Bisbal onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Elena Rose performs onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Fonseca and Silvestre Dangond perform onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Beret performs onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Tiago Iorc and Anitta perform onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Beret and Danny Ocean perform onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Paula Pausini and Pablo López embrace during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Julio Ramírez, Jesús Navarro, and Bibi Marín of Reik perform onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Jesús Navarro and Laura Pausini attend the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Ángela Aguilar, Jomari Goyso, Pepe Aguilar, guest and Leonardo Aguilar attend the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini speaks onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Manuel Abud, CEO, Latin Recording Academy presents and award to Laura Pausini with Luis Fonsi during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos en Sevilla. Aquí junto al CEO de la Academia Latina de la Grabación Manuel Abut y Luis Fonsi. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Manuel Abud, CEO, Latin Recording Academy presents an award to Laura Pausini (C) with Luis Fonsi during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
A detail of Person of The Year award during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini accepts the Person of the Year award onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini performs onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini performs onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini performs onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini es homenajeada como Persona del Año de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en un sentido tributo protagonizado por sus colegas y amigos en Sevilla, pero ella también cantó en la gala. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini performs onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording)
Laura Pausini performs onstage during the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Latin Recording)