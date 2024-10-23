Día de Muertos is upon us. Though death is central to the holiday, Día de Muertos is a celebration of life. It's an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died and honor their memory.

The traditional way of celebrating is by making an ofrenda — an altar that often features a photo of the person being remembered, candles, foods and items specific to them, cempasúchiles (marigolds), papel picado and calaveras (sugar skulls).

The holiday is observed in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. It has also gained popularity in Southern California thanks to groups like Self Help Graphics & Arts, which began organizing a public event in the 1970s. Nowadays, you can find Día de Muertos celebrations across the region.

Most, if not all, of these events were canceled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an alternative, the Los Angeles Times created a digital altar in 2021. The idea was to build a communal space where readers could still have the experience of celebrating their loved ones in public, albeit online. This year marks the fourth iteration of this project.

Last year we received close to 2,000 submissions. We encourage you to submit to our altar once again. Upload a photo of a loved one and write a memory or message in remembrance. Your submissions may take a few hours to show up live.

