44 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in SoCal
From large-scale festivities to educational workshops, Southern California is packed with Día de los Muertos events honoring the life and legacy of loved ones.
De Los also is taking part in the holiday through our annual digital altar. Community members can submit a photograph or memento of their dearly departed (pets included!) to celebrate legacies that continue to live on in memories. Submissions will open from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1.
Take part in honoring the dead with this list of Día de Muertos observations and events.
La Mirada Library Children's Flower Crown Workshop
El Velorio's Festival Pre-Party at Beyond the Streets Art Gallery
El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival
Grand Park's Día de los Muertos
The inaugural parade will take place Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and festivities conclude Nov. 2 with a film screening hosted by the GuadaLAjara Film Festival.
Graham Library Children's Ofrenda Frame Workshop
Day of the Dead Dinner at LA Cocina de Gloria Molina
Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival
Spirit Guides and Guardians, Tonas and Nahuales at Hollywood Forever
El Velorio's Music & Arts Festival
San Pedro's 12th Día de los Muertos Festival
Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles' Día de los Muertos Misa y Celebración
There is an All Souls Day Mass and celebration on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills and Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard as well.
Downtown Santa Monica Día de los Muertos Celebration
Philosophical Research Society's Mexican Day of the Dead Workshop
Downey Theatre's Día de los Muertos Art Festival
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Presents Día de Los Muertos Family Day
Forest Lawn's Día de los Muertos
Glendale: 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale CA 91205
Covina Hills: 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina CA 91724
Cypress: 4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress CA 90630
Cathedral City: 69855 E. Ramon Road, Cathedral City CA 92234
Museum of Latin American Art Day of the Dead Family Festival
Day of the Dead Paint and Sip Event at Grand Central Market
Compton Library Day of the Dead Coloring Activity for Teens
Walnut Library Alebrijes Youth Workshop
Bell Library Sugar Skull Face Painting 101 for Youth
Alma Reaves Woods — Watts Branch Library Presents 'Loco en su Coco'
Boyle Heights Día de Muertos at Mariachi Plaza
Santa Monica Pier's Día de los Muertos Commemoration
San Gabriel's Día de Muertos Celebración
Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival
Catalina Museum's Día de los Muertos Family Festival
The L.A. Phil, Dudamel and Día de Los Muertos
City of Pasadena's Día de los Muertos Celebration
Centro Cultural de México Noche de Altares
Self Help Graphics Día de Muertos Season
On Nov. 2, the 51st annual celebration begins at 2 p.m. with a procession at Mariachi Plaza that makes its way to Civic Center Park for a festival from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will include live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, artisan vendors, community altars and more.
Viva la Vida Día de Muertos Festival
Mid City Mercado's Día de Muertos Block Party
St. Isidore Historical Plaza Día de los Muertos
Long Beach Día de Muertos Grand Parade
Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Día de Muertos Celebration at the Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum
Los Muertos 5K Run at Olvera Street
Dia de los Muertos at Oxnard Performing Arts Center
Main Street Canoga Park's Día de los Muertos Family Festival
Beloved Pets Ofrenda at the L.A. Zoo
Bowers Museum's Mexican Day of the Dead
UCLA's Fowler Museum Observes Dia de Los Muertos
Pomona's Downtown Hasta La Muerte celebration
