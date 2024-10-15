Advertisement
People in Dia De Muerto makeup with flowers and butterflies.
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; photos by Sarahi Apaez / For The Times and Lorena Endara / For The Times)
De Los

44 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in SoCal

By Karen Garcia
 and Andrea Flores
From large-scale festivities to educational workshops, Southern California is packed with Día de los Muertos events honoring the life and legacy of loved ones.

De Los also is taking part in the holiday through our annual digital altar. Community members can submit a photograph or memento of their dearly departed (pets included!) to celebrate legacies that continue to live on in memories. Submissions will open from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1.

Take part in honoring the dead with this list of Día de Muertos observations and events.

La Mirada Library Children's Flower Crown Workshop

La Mirada Library
By Andrea Flores
La Mirada Library hosts a flower crown workshop led by a teaching artist from Theatre of Hearts/Youth First for children ages 5-12 on Oct. 16, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register with library staff or online ahead of the event. Attendance is limited.
El Sereno Día de los Muertos Festival

El Sereno Event
By Karen Garcia
El Sereno Community Arts with grant support from the L.A. Dept. of Cultural Affairs hosts its 15th annual festival on Oct. 19 from 3 to 10 p.m. The Boyle Heights and East L.A. band Spaghetti Cumbia returns to headline with infectious rock. There also will be live music, mouthwatering bites, art and family-friendly activities along Huntington Drive between Pueblo and Portola avenues.
Sugar skulls with colorful paper flowers, food and candles are offerings to honor a loved one on this altar.
(Vanessa Crocini / Grand Park)

Grand Park's Día de los Muertos

Downtown L.A. Event
By Karen Garcia and Andrea Flores
Gloria Molina Grand Park’s annual Downtown Día de los Muertos celebration starts Oct. 19 and continues through Nov. 2. Opening ceremony festivities on Oct. 19 kick off at 11 a.m. with a DJ set by Que Madre, followed by poetry readings and musical performances through 3:50 p.m. This year’s exhibition theme, “Finding Peace Through Memories and Hope for the Future,” will span 20 altars created by both professional artists and local organizations; they will be on display for two weeks.

The inaugural parade will take place Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and festivities conclude Nov. 2 with a film screening hosted by the GuadaLAjara Film Festival.
Graham Library Children's Ofrenda Frame Workshop

Florence-Firestone Library
By Andrea Flores
Graham Library teaches how to craft a picture frame fit to adorn an altar and venerate a loved one, Oct. 22 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event is for children ages 8-12 who are accompanied by a caregiver.
Andy Carrasco tastes a pork taco.
(Jill Connelly / De Los)

Day of the Dead Dinner at LA Cocina de Gloria Molina

Downtown L.A. Modern Mexican
By Andrea Flores
LA Cocina de Gloria Molina honors the cyclical nature of life and death in an immersive four-course pop-up chef’s table on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. The curated experience is courtesy of chef Dr. Claudia Serrato, Indigenous culinary anthropologist and co-founder of Across Our Kitchen Tables. Registration required, $135.
Four young girls dressed in traditional dresses with their faces painted as calaveras.
(Olvera Street Merchants Assn. Foundation )

Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival

Downtown L.A. Event
By Karen Garcia
The Olvera Street Merchants Assn. Foundation will host a nine-day Día de los Muertos Festival from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2. The festival, which has been held for nearly 40 years, has evolved to incorporate the pre-Columbian Aztec, Maya and Catholic rituals surrounding death. The daily evening programming will kick off with a traditional Maya blessing and soul cleansing, followed by a procession. Free pan dulce and beverages are offered to all in attendance. Community altars will be on display during the nine days from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Main entertainment filled with music, dancing and face painting will take place on Oct. 26 and 27 and Nov. 1 and 2.
Read All Read Less
A woman attends Dia de los Muertos event at Hollywood Forever cemetery.
(Steve Saldivar)

Spirit Guides and Guardians, Tonas and Nahuales at Hollywood Forever

Hollywood Event
By Karen Garcia
Hollywood Forever will host its 25th annual Día de los Muertos celebration Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to midnight. This year’s theme is “Spirit Guides and Guardians, Tonas and Nahuales,” drawing inspiration from the Zapotec Indigenous culture. The celebration features a children’s plaza, altars, musical acts, art exhibitions, traditional dance, artisan crafts and culinary vendors. There is a cash prize for the best costume and altar. Visit the event website for more information on how to participate. A general admission ticket (including fees) is $53.60, VIP is $212.86.
Woman with a Día de Muertos calavera mask on.
(Butch Locsin)

El Velorio's Music & Arts Festival

Lincoln Heights Event
By Karen Garcia
El Velorio’s 14th annual Music & Arts Festival takes place at Plaza de la Raza from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 26. Attendees can expect an exhibit featuring more than 100 artists, a fashion show produced by Loretta Vampz and, for the first time, a Day of the Dead-inspired puppet show by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. The event, 21+, will include live entertainment, food and face painting. A portion of proceeds from art and ticket sales will benefit the nonprofit Pelayo Foundation. Tickets range from $12.51 to $161.90.
Read All Read Less
San Pedro's 12th Día de los Muertos Festival

San Pedro Event
By Karen Garcia
Discover San Pedro will host its 12th Día de los Muertos Festival from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The festival will include authentic altar displays, a beer garden and a live entertainment lineup with a performance by Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, a two-time Grammy-winning multicultural all-female ensemble. The stakes are high this year as the celebration also will host a Catrina costume contest for a chance to win a cruise for 10 people. Participants must register by Oct. 15.
Read All Read Less
Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles' Día de los Muertos Misa y Celebración

East Los Angeles Event
By Karen Garcia
Calvary Cemetery Los Angeles hosts its 10th Día de los Muertos Misa y Celebración on Oct. 26. Doors open at 11 a.m. with Mass, procession and blessing of the altars to follow. The day will continue with a cultural celebration through 5 p.m. that includes folkloric dancers, live music and children’s activities.

There is an All Souls Day Mass and celebration on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills and Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard as well.
Read All Read Less
Downtown Santa Monica Día de los Muertos Celebration

Santa Monica Event
By Karen Garcia
Downtown Santa Monica celebrates at the Third Street Promenade Oct. 26, from 2 to 8 p.m., with an event that includes community altars, a Latinx pop-up market curated by Molcajete Dominguero and a curated art pop-up by Steve E. Galindo, the Style Guyde. Artist Ricardo Soltero will display his larger-than-life papier-mâché sculptures, including 14-foot-tall catrinas.
Read All Read Less
Philosophical Research Society's Mexican Day of the Dead Workshop

Los Feliz Event
By Karen Garcia
The Philosophical Research Society hosts a lecture on Día de los Muertos, “Honoring the Ancestors & Giving Image to Death” with educator and storyteller Sandra del Castillo at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. The presentation begins with Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexicoin addition to the tradition’s Mesoamerican roots. Participants can add to an ofrenda with objects honoring those no longer with us; this may include beloved philosophers, poets, teachers, Jungian scholars, family members and pets. Tickets, $12.51.
Read All Read Less
A community altar is covered with marigolds and photos of deceased loved ones.
(Ashley Santisteven)

Downey Theatre's Día de los Muertos Art Festival

Downey Event
By Karen Garcia
Downey’s Día de los Muertos Art Festival will include live music, ballet folklorico, live music, car altars, food trucks galore and merchandise vendors. Andi Xoch, Boyle Heights-based street and print artist and owner of Latinx With Plants, will present their oversized community altar, “Mi Tesoro.” This free community event, now in its 11th year, will take place at the Downey Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 27. If you would like to participate in the community altar, you can drop off a photo and special item to display.
Read All Read Less
GF Huitzillin dancers Monserrath Perrez and Juan Parada dance while Tenocelomeh plays onstage
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Presents Día de Los Muertos Family Day

Downtown L.A. Event
By Karen Garcia
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes hosts a free family day. In the spirit of celebrating life and death, attendees will learn about the historical and cultural significance of Day of the Dead traditions. Activities include live music, dance and art workshops. Food and drinks available for purchase. Oct. 27, doors open at noon.
Read All Read Less
Orange marigolds create a path toward a decorated altar with a blue spirit animal to the side.
(Forest Lawn Memorial Parks)

Forest Lawn's Día de los Muertos

Glendale Event
By Karen Garcia
Forest Lawn is once again hosting Día de los Muertos celebrations at its locations in Glendale, Covina Hills, Cypress and Cathedral City. All locations will have free activities including an altar on display, cultural expressions, live performances by a folkloric group and mariachi. Events for Glendale, Covina Hills and Cypress will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Cathedral City will have its event from none to 3 p.m. Nov. 2.

Glendale: 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale CA 91205

Covina Hills: 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina CA 91724

Cypress: 4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress CA 90630

Cathedral City: 69855 E. Ramon Road, Cathedral City CA 92234
A seated child, head bent intently over a craft project on a table
(Lorena Endara / For De Los)

Museum of Latin American Art Day of the Dead Family Festival

Long Beach Event
By Karen Garcia
 and Andrea Flores
The Museum of Latin American Art’s festival this year is themed “Journey of Our Ancestors” inspired by the monarch butterflies’ annual voyage to Mexico. It also reflects the Purépecha and Mazahua belief in the returning souls of our ancestors. The free festival will include more than three dozen merchants and performances by multiple ballet folklorico groups, including Raíces Peruanas. There will be live music by DJ Caveman, a children’s sugar skull workshop, face painting and tattooing by artist Krista Parada. A catrina/catrine workshop takes place at 2 p.m.; adults can compete for a grand prize of $500. Children can compete for a scholarship to the 2024 MOLAA bilingual summer camp. Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is $15.
Read All Read Less
Guests ordering at the Villa's Tacos stand in Grand Central Market Los Angeles
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Day of the Dead Paint and Sip Event at Grand Central Market

Downtown L.A. Art
By Andrea Flores
Painting & Vino hosts a Día de los Muertos paint-and-sip event at Grand Central Market on Oct. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Instructors will guide attendees as they paint their sugar skull masterpieces. The $50 ticket includes painting materials; food and drink are not included.
Compton Library Day of the Dead Coloring Activity for Teens

Compton Library
By Andrea Flores
The Compton Library celebrates Día de los Muertos on Oct. 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. with a workshop for ages 12-18. Teens will learn about the tradition and illustrate a scene in a coloring book. Refreshments will be served.
Walnut Library Alebrijes Youth Workshop

Walnut Library
By Andrea Flores
Walnut Library hosts an alebrijes workshop on Oct. 24 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for kids ages 12-17. Attendees will learn about Dia de los Muertos, craft their own alebrijes and find inspiration through the brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that serve as spiritual guides.
Bell Library Sugar Skull Face Painting 101 for Youth

Bell Library
By Andrea Flores
Bell Library hosts a sugar skull face painting workshop to teach kids ages 11-17 how to safely create a face painting of a calavera as well as learn more about the observance from a book display. Attendance is limited; registration required. Oct. 30, 6 to 7 p.m.
Alma Reaves Woods — Watts Branch Library Presents 'Loco en su Coco'

Watts Library
By Andrea Flores
Alma Reaves Woods — Watts Branch Library hosts a Día de los Muertos-themed day for the entire family. “Loco en su Coco,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 29, will include music, puppetry, storytelling and magic by special guest Arty Loon. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.
Read All Read Less
Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet performs at Mariachi Square as Bailey Street is renamed for ranchera icon Vicente Fernandez
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Boyle Heights Día de Muertos at Mariachi Plaza

Boyle Heights Event
By Karen Garcia
 and Andrea Flores
The 1st Street Business Assn. and CaminArte will host a Boyle Heights Día de Muertos block party to remember loved ones through music and art. The Mariachi Plaza event will feature more than 20 local artisan vendors, folkloric performances, live art painting, street chalk art, face painting and altars by the local community. Nov. 1, 6 to 10 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Santa Monica Pier's Día de los Muertos Commemoration

Santa Monica Event
By Karen Garcia
 and Andrea Flores
The Santa Monica Pier commemorates Day of the Dead with a two-day public art installation. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment and youth activities and stop by the Merry-Go-Round Building to participate in a pan de muerto decorating class hosted by Northgate Market. Oct. 14 is the last day for vendors to file applications. Activities Nov. 2 include a parade led by Aztec dancers. Event dates: Nov. 1, 5 to 8 p.m.; Nov. 2, 5 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to the main website.
Read All Read Less
San Gabriel's Día de Muertos Celebración

San Gabriel Valley Event
By Karen Garcia
The city of San Gabriel hosts a Día de los Muertos Celebración from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 that will honor the cultural tradition with live music, a community altar, small bites and drinks. The community altar inside the Mission Playhouse will feature submitted photos of San Gabriel residents and pets who have passed. To submit a photo for the altar, visit the website to complete the online submission form.
Read All Read Less
A couple in white Day of the Dead costumes dancing
(Piero F. Giunti)

Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival

Lincoln Heights Event
By Karen Garcia
Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival is a free family event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1. The outdoor celebration will include an art exhibition, ofrendas by local artists, performances, hands-on workshops and local food and craft vendors. Guests are welcome to add photos or items to the main community altar.
Read All Read Less
Catalina Museum's Día de los Muertos Family Festival

Avalon Event
By Karen Garcia
 and Andrea Flores
The Catalina Museum for Art and History hosts the sixth edition of its festival, featuring an art project for children, tequila tasting for adults, local food vendors, live music and cultural performances, in addition to a raffle for the 2024 Barbie Signature Collection Día de Muertos doll. Creatives are encouraged to submit their best artwork for a chance to win a cash prize as part of the Día de Muertos Family Festival Ofrenda/Altar & Art Contest. The festivities take place on Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Read All Read Less
Gustavo Dudamel leads the L.A. Philharmonic
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The L.A. Phil, Dudamel and Día de Los Muertos

Downtown L.A. Music Venue
By Andrea Flores
The Los Angeles Philharmonic explores Day of the Dead celebrations with vibrant Afro-Mexican and Brazilian music under the direction of Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel. Compositions include Chôros No. 10, “Rasga o Coração” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, “Yanga” by Gabriela Ortiz and “Noche de los Maya” by Silvestre Revueltas. Performances Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. with a matinee on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $65.
Read All Read Less
City of Pasadena's Día de los Muertos Celebration

Pasadena Event
By Andrea Flores
Pasadena’s Park, Recreation and Community Services Dept. hosts the observance at Ville Parke Community Center to commemorate the centuries-old holiday with dance performances, arts, crafts, food and an ofrenda honoring the lives of the deceased. Nov. 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
Centro Cultural de México Noche de Altares

Santa Ana Event
By Karen Garcia
Volunteers are coming together once again to create Centro Cultural de México’s 22nd Noche de Altares from 1 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. The community-based event is a Día de Muertos celebration where families, students, local organizations and businesses create an authentic cultural experience that reflects Mexican tradition and what makes up Santa Ana today. Attendees can expect performances, live music, children’s face painting, free workshops and local food and art vendors.
Read All Read Less
Woman with calavera face painting.

Self Help Graphics Día de Muertos Season

East Los Angeles Event
Self Help Graphics hosts free family workshops at the East Los Angeles County Library leading up to a celebration of Día de Muertos at the start of November. From noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 and 26, the community is invited to create papel picado, paper marigolds, paintings with natural dyes and calaca magnets. All materials are provided at the workshops, and preregistration is encouraged.

On Nov. 2, the 51st annual celebration begins at 2 p.m. with a procession at Mariachi Plaza that makes its way to Civic Center Park for a festival from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will include live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, artisan vendors, community altars and more.
Read All Read Less
Viva la Vida Día de Muertos Festival

Santa Ana Event
By Karen Garcia
The 10th Viva la Vida Día de Muertos Festival comes to downtown Santa Ana from 2 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. Viva la Vida features traditional altars built by community members and organizations, artisan vendors, music and food trucks. This year’s festival will take place on 4th Street between Ross and Broadway streets. Organizers are still accepting online applications to reserve a space to build an altar that will be on display during the event festivities.
Read All Read Less
People at a table at Mid-City Mercado.
(Brian Saucedo / Mid-City Mercado)

Mid City Mercado's Día de Muertos Block Party

West Adams Block Party
By Karen Garcia
Mid City Mercado, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles Council District 10, hosts the Día de los Muertos Festival Block Party from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. The event includes free workshops, an immersive community altar and shopping at the mercadito. The family-friendly event also will feature live music, dance performances, face painting, food trucks and a Ferris wheel.
Read All Read Less
St. Isidore Historical Plaza Día de los Muertos

Los Alamitos Event
By Karen Garcia
St. Isidore Historical Plaza hosts a free Día de los Muertos event from 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2. The event includes a Día de los Muertos-themed costume and altar contest, food and entertainment. Reserving an altar space costs $35; call (562) 596-9918 to do so.
Long Beach Día de Muertos Grand Parade

Long Beach Parade
By Karen Garcia
Long Beach, in coordination with the Office of First District Councilwoman Mary Zendejas, will host the ninth Día de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2. The parade will commence at the intersection of Pine Avenue and East 3rd Street, then travel down Pine to East Shoreline Drive. This year’s festive street parade will be followed by an Arte y Ofrendas Festival hosted by Grand Parade Día de los Muertos at Rainbow Lagoon that will go into the evening. The city is seeking parade participants now through Oct. 18.
Read All Read Less
Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Palmdale Event
By Karen Garcia
The Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts its eighth Día de Muertos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2. The organization is accepting sponsorships for the event through Oct. 14. For more information, call (661) 538-0607.
A woman in traditional clothing stands in front of an altar that's decorated with papel de picado.
(Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum)

Día de Muertos Celebration at the Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum

Rancho Dominguez Museum
By Karen Garcia
The Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum and the Semillitas Learning Community host a free Día de Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2. The event will include live performances from mariachi to baile folklórico, traditional food options and vendors. Interested attendees can submit an application to create and display their own ofrenda. Digital applications can be filled out online or a PDF version can be downloaded and emailed to celeste.calabrisi@dominguezrancho.org.
Read All Read Less
A banner of papel picado and a sign reading Calle Olvera over the entrance to Olvera Street in Los Angeles.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Los Muertos 5K Run at Olvera Street

Downtown L.A. Running
By Andrea Flores
Start the day early with a 5k run/walk around historic Olvera Street on Nov. 2. Kickoff is at 8 a.m. but early risers can show up as early as 6 a.m. to have their face painted for $15 cash. The annual race is attended by about 3,400 participants who will have the opportunity to honor loved ones at the runner’s altar by the oval by displaying photos of those who have died. The 3.5-mile route starts on Main Street by El Pueblo de Los Ángeles Historical Monument and travels through lower Chinatown, Los Angeles State Historic Park, the Los Angeles River and downtown. The Olvera Street Día de los Muertos Festival follows the race. Registration fees are $48 for ages 12 and under and $54.42 for ages 13 and up. Virtual entries are available at $59.76.
Read All Read Less
Dia de los Muertos at Oxnard Performing Arts Center

Oxnard Event
By Andrea Flores
The Oxnard Performing Arts Center’s Dia de los Muertos Celebration takes place on Nov. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event honors the rich Mexican and Filipino tradition with festivities including music, local art exhibitions and performances by dancers, poets and singers. Organizers encourage attendees to bring cherished photos or memorabilia to pay homage to loved ones in the community altar.
Read All Read Less
Altar displayed in the trunk of a vintage blue car.
(Main Street Canoga Park)

Main Street Canoga Park's Día de los Muertos Family Festival

Canoga Park Event
By Karen Garcia
Canoga Park will host its 24th Main Street Día de Muertos Family Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 on Sherman Way between Canoga Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The event will have a children’s art pavilion, cultural procession, Aztec and folklorico dancers, a classic car show, food trucks, vendors, chalk art and ofrendas.
Read All Read Less
An altar covered with photos of pets and orange marigolds at the L.A. Zoo
(L.A. Zoo)

Beloved Pets Ofrenda at the L.A. Zoo

Griffith Park Event
By Karen Garcia
Guests of the L.A. Zoo are welcome to join in honoring the memory of a cherished animal companion at this ofrenda for pets through Nov. 3. The altar, a partnership with Plaza de la Raza, will be accessible to the public during all hours that the zoo is open. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, staff will be available to help guests print pet photos from their phones or draw their pet. Participants also will be able to decorate their own frames.
Read All Read Less
Bowers Museum's Mexican Day of the Dead

Santa Ana Museum
By Karen Garcia
Bowers Museum hosts a free family-friendly Mexican Day of the Dead festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. The event is part of the museum’s monthly free family festival series and includes face painting, art projects, complimentary treats and live performances.
Gala Porras-Kim, Installation view, Fowler Museum, 2023
(Elon Schoenholz)

UCLA's Fowler Museum Observes Dia de Los Muertos

Westwood Event
By Andrea Flores
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Fowler Museum at UCLA on Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. Artist Maria Elena Cruz will lead a workshop on creating mini ofrendas and ornamental sugar skull piñatas in honor of those who have died. The free event marks the closing of a temporary exhibit, “Descanse en Paz: Memorial Paintings From 19th-Century Mexico,” which commemorates family. Live music will play in the background as attendees enjoy pastries from La Monarca Bakery & Cafe.
Read All Read Less
Pomona's Downtown Hasta La Muerte celebration

Pomona Event
By Andrea Flores
The Downtown Pomona Owners Assn., in partnership with the Pomona Chamber of Commerce, presents its free Downtown Hasta La Muerte celebration on Nov. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m. The event honors the Dia de los Muertos celebration on Antique Row through art galleries, a car show, music, performance stages, beer gardens (21+), food, vendors and more. It coincides with the city’s ArtWalk in the Arts Colony.
Read All Read Less
