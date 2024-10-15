(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; photos by Sarahi Apaez / For The Times and Lorena Endara / For The Times)

44 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in SoCal

From large-scale festivities to educational workshops, Southern California is packed with Día de los Muertos events honoring the life and legacy of loved ones.

De Los also is taking part in the holiday through our annual digital altar. Community members can submit a photograph or memento of their dearly departed (pets included!) to celebrate legacies that continue to live on in memories. Submissions will open from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1.

Take part in honoring the dead with this list of Día de Muertos observations and events.