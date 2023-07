Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She holds both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University. Prior to joining The Times, she was a freelance reporter for LWC Studios and Illinois Public Media. She began her journalism career as a fellow with WTTW Chicago PBS, where she produced nightly segments for “Chicago Tonight.” Originally from Waukegan, Ill., she holds the Midwest near and dear to her heart.