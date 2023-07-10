Advertisement

Looking to our past to find our future

We want to take on the lack of representation of Latino stories in mainstream media with a focus on topics of culture and identity that go beyond those stories about crime and violence.

Animation of De Los logo rotating
Photos of De Los staff

Meet the staff

We’ve assembled a team of Latino reporters, editors, illustrators and creatives to tell stories not just about our community, but for our community.
Illustration of flowers growing out of a pair of hands

Why we need a community editor

We acknowledge our poor history in covering communities of color in Los Angeles, with our new community editor Jessica Perez we are hoping to take another step in the right direction.

illustration of 200% spray paint

Exposito: What makes U.S. Latinos so hard to define?

An exploration of marketing terms like ‘200%’ and how that’s shaped our identity.
Illustration of a house on fire, a man stands in the doorway

Brammer: Learning Spanish on my terms

Learning Spanish wasn’t part of a quest for identity. I was proud of this fact; that I was pursuing fluency on my own terms and not for cultural credibility.
Richard Cabral and Emilio Rivera on playing the bad guys.

When playing the bad guy pays the bills

Why playing the stereotypical Latino role as a criminal is not a problem for some Hollywood actors.
What it's like to be the only green card holder in your family.

Zamora: The mental health toll of being the lone green card holder in your family

Becoming your family’s translator of what life is like in El Salvador and the realities of the U.S. takes a toll.
Participants of the Gran Cabalgata

The Avocado Heights Vaquer@s and the preservation of a lifestyle

Started by millennial activists, the Avocado Heights Vaquer@s are helping mobilize equestrian communities to fight expansion that threatens an agrarian way of life.
Visuals and More

Comic: My life as a migratory bird

Growing up in Colombia with my mother, I was able to be with family and embrace the small town we lived in. But creating a new home in Portland makes me feel like a bird, migrating between my two homes.
The cool trendy hairstyle PP

Comic: How a haircut became a Mexican government scapegoat

Peso Pluma and his iconic hairstyle are popular among teens and young adults in Mexico, but some schools are banning the look and some states are even banning his music.

Woman models a De Los baseball cap

Shop our merch

We want to make our community proud of the work we do. We also want you to rock our merch with pride. Check out our new line.

