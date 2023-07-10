We’ve assembled a team of Latino reporters, editors, illustrators and creatives to tell stories not just about our community, but for our community.
We acknowledge our poor history in covering communities of color in Los Angeles, with our new community editor Jessica Perez we are hoping to take another step in the right direction.
An exploration of marketing terms like ‘200%’ and how that’s shaped our identity.
Learning Spanish wasn’t part of a quest for identity. I was proud of this fact; that I was pursuing fluency on my own terms and not for cultural credibility.
Why playing the stereotypical Latino role as a criminal is not a problem for some Hollywood actors.
Becoming your family’s translator of what life is like in El Salvador and the realities of the U.S. takes a toll.
Started by millennial activists, the Avocado Heights Vaquer@s are helping mobilize equestrian communities to fight expansion that threatens an agrarian way of life.
Visuals and More
Growing up in Colombia with my mother, I was able to be with family and embrace the small town we lived in. But creating a new home in Portland makes me feel like a bird, migrating between my two homes.
Peso Pluma and his iconic hairstyle are popular among teens and young adults in Mexico, but some schools are banning the look and some states are even banning his music.
We want to make our community proud of the work we do. We also want you to rock our merch with pride. Check out our new line.