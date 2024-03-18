Cerys Davies is a spring reporting intern in the De Los section of the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she focuses her writing on the Latinx experience within the context of the city. Often looking to art and music as tools and sources of inspiration, she finds her passion for the arts, writing and her community all come together within the context of journalism.

Davies’ pursuit of journalism began in high school, where she first discovered culture writing. Throughout her time at Loyola Marymount University, she has worked in various news and editorial rooms all around the city. She continually welcomes every new experience Los Angeles has to offer.