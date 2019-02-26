The definitive Michael Cohen explainer

By Chris Megerian and Kyle Kim

Michael Cohen spent more than a decade as Donald Trump’s lawyer, fixer and attack dog. Now he’s been cooperating with prosecutors and is testifying publicly before Congress for the first time Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know.

Which committees are hearing Cohen’s testimony?

Michael Cohen is expected to testify before several congressional committees:

Committee When Public hearing Closed hearing
Senate Intelligence Feb. 26
House Oversight Feb. 27
House Intelligence Feb. 28

Senate Intelligence

Ranking Republican*

Sen. Richard Burr

Ranking Democrat

Sen. Mark R. Warner

House Oversight

Ranking Democrat*

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings

Ranking Republican

Rep. Jim Jordan

House Intelligence

Ranking Democrat*

Rep. Adam B. Schiff

Ranking Republican

Rep. Devin Nunes

Why is the hearing happening?

House Democrats arranged for him to testify because he has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges, some of them related to major investigations involving Trump:

Lying to Congress

Tax evasion

Bank fraud

Campaign finance violations

Sentenced on Dec. 12 to three years in prison starting on May 6.

Cohen has been cooperating with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is leading the Russia investigation, and the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, which is conducting a separate investigation into hush money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

What exactly did Cohen do?

Cohen has been at the center of multiple schemes involving the president, and he's tried to use his association with him to make money for himself.

The hush money

Essential

Consultants LLC

Which he uses to pay

$130,000 in hush

money to

Cohen creates a

company called

Stephanie Clifford

A porn actress

known as Stormy

Daniels

Michael Cohen

Trump’s lawyer between 2006-2018

 

Prosecutors say Trump directed Cohen to arrange hush money payments to Clifford and McDougal shortly before the 2016 election to eliminate a potential campaign scandal

Donald Trump

Who allegedly

attempts to buy

their silence with

the help of

Both allege they had an

affair years ago with

Karen McDougal

A former Playboy model

David Pecker

National Enquirer’s publisher who, in an effort to kill the story, directs an exclusive rights payment of $150,000 to

Cohen works with Trump’s friend

Cohen's money-making scheme

Novartis

$1.2 million

Andrew Intrater

Michael Cohen

He donated

$250,000 for

Trump's

inauguration and

gave $29,600 to the

Republican National

Committee

Who, during the 2016

presidential

campaign, created

The chief

executive of

the New York

investment

firm is

AT&T

$600,000

Essential

Consultants LLC

But once Trump

becomes president,

Cohen uses the shell

company to collect

payments from

companies that want

insight into the new

administration, such as

To send hush

money to

Intrater and

Vekselberg are

cousins and

reportedly met

with Cohen during

Trump’s

inauguration

Columbus

Nova

$500,000

Stephanie Clifford

Their biggest

client is a

Russian

conglomerate

controlled by

A porn actress known

as Stormy Daniels

who alleged she had

an affair with Trump

Korean

Aerospace

Industries

Viktor Vekselberg

$150,000

Russian billionaire

close to his

country’s president,

Vladimir Putin

Sources: Times reporting

Credits: Additional programming by Priya Krishnakumar Photos by Getty Images, Associated Press, Library of Congress.