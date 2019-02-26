The definitive Michael Cohen explainer

Michael Cohen is expected to testify before several congressional committees:

Why is the hearing happening?

House Democrats arranged for him to testify because he has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges, some of them related to major investigations involving Trump:

CHARGES Lying to Congress Tax evasion Bank fraud Campaign finance violations

SENTENCE Sentenced on Dec. 12 to three years in prison starting on May 6.

Cohen has been cooperating with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is leading the Russia investigation, and the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, which is conducting a separate investigation into hush money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.