The definitive Michael Cohen explainer
Michael Cohen spent more than a decade as Donald Trump’s lawyer, fixer and attack dog. Now he’s been cooperating with prosecutors and is testifying publicly before Congress for the first time Wednesday. Here is everything you need to know.
Which committees are hearing Cohen’s testimony?
Michael Cohen is expected to testify before several congressional committees:
|Committee
|When
|Public hearing
|Closed hearing
|Senate Intelligence
|Feb. 26
|House Oversight
|Feb. 27
|House Intelligence
|Feb. 28
Senate Intelligence
Ranking Republican*
Sen. Richard Burr
Ranking Democrat
Sen. Mark R. Warner
House Oversight
Ranking Democrat*
Rep. Elijah E. Cummings
Ranking Republican
Rep. Jim Jordan
House Intelligence
Ranking Democrat*
Rep. Adam B. Schiff
Ranking Republican
Rep. Devin Nunes
Why is the hearing happening?
House Democrats arranged for him to testify because he has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges, some of them related to major investigations involving Trump:
Lying to Congress
Tax evasion
Bank fraud
Campaign finance violations
Sentenced on Dec. 12 to three years in prison starting on May 6.
Cohen has been cooperating with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is leading the Russia investigation, and the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, which is conducting a separate investigation into hush money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.
What exactly did Cohen do?
Cohen has been at the center of multiple schemes involving the president, and he's tried to use his association with him to make money for himself.
The hush money
Trump Tower Moscow
Cohen's money-making scheme
Support our journalism
Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.
Sources: Times reporting
Credits: Additional programming by Priya Krishnakumar Photos by Getty Images, Associated Press, Library of Congress.