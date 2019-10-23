Advertisement
Critics say decision deserves more public input, but library officials say digitization makes the move smart
Orange County’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus comes as local officials fight a proposal to send patients to a facility in Costa Mesa.
The passenger, who is being treated at a Northern California medical facility, is among 21 who were on the ship who have tested positive for COVID-19.
After he retired, Tidwell pleaded guilty to taking hundreds of guns from evidence lockers
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will build a statewide database to track homeless people. But efforts in L.A. are proof it could be an elusive goal.
The findings, which indicate the sport fosters community and encourages resilience, fly in the face of commonly held misconceptions, researchers say.
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported at 10:34 a.m.10 miles from Clearlake, Calif. The USGS initially reported it as a 3.5.
An officer who came upon the crash site and checked on the driver had to start “fighting for his life,” police said.
The city voted 6 to 0 to require all restaurants to use biodegradable or recyclable food packaging.
Here are the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates’ plans on healthcare, immigration, climate, gun control and housing and homelessness.
Independent expenditure committees have shelled out more than $1 million in Los Angeles City Council races.
After a cannabis industry group distributed what was seen as anti-union literature, labor unions asked Democratic politicians not to engage with the group.
Newsom, popular among California Democrats, could impact the March 3 vote — if he makes an endorsement.
By mandating the sale of more electric vehicles and directly regulating dirty industrial practices, California can fill the gaps in its climate goals.
California is “unapologetically pro-employee,” judge says. When it comes to enforcing AB 5, “the handwriting is on the wall.”
Los Angeles Times editorial board endorsements for the U.S. House, California ballot measures and more.
The candidates running for L.A. County supervisor have pledged to ease homelessness, but many were in elected office as it became a crisis.
The Southern California housing market is picking up steam, with sales and prices up in January.
Many of the Democratic candidates for president rarely mention the housing crisis. Some have released bold plans; others have promised little or nothing.
The “We the Unhoused” podcast documents homelessness from the perspective of a homeless person. Such stories are vitally important.
The Times spent 24 hours at LAFD’s Station No. 9 on skid row, joining firefighters on calls, for training and during meals. It’s the busiest station in L.A.
The most draconian cuts in Trump’s proposed 2021 budget represent a White House intent on fueling American inequality.
Not that a tax increase wouldn’t be justified to remedy what Newsom correctly called “a disgrace” in the richest state of the richest nation. But that would depend on details — about who gets taxed and how the money is spent—and probably require a special interest-sponsored ballot initiative.
Calls for action are broad but consensus could prove challenging as Gov. Gavin Newsom declares homelessness to be his priority in 2020.
The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce is exploring a November ballot measure to allow taller, denser residential buildings on commercial streets and in neighborhoods zoned for apartments.
Otis names Charles Hirschhorn, an executive whose resume includes AEG Television, G4, Fox Broadcasting and Disney Television, as its new leader.
UCLA has raised $5.49 billion in one of the nation’s most successful public university fundraising campaigns, which comes amid a decline in state support.
The California state controller has also launched a probe into 30,000 scratch-off lottery tickets given to the audience of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Kern County violated California environmental law while approving more than 1,000 oil drilling permits in five years, an appeals court has ruled.
As the movement to ban coal exports gains on the West Coast, coal states are mounting a legal offensive to protect mining jobs and tax revenue.
Local officials in Silicon Valley are at odds over a federal agency’s demand that a key reservoir be drained quickly for earthquake retrofits.
Pacific Gas & Electric has severed its contract with Bay Area Concrete Recycling to haul debris from the site of the deadly 2018 wildfire.
L.A. City Council candidates are refusing to accept campaign contributions from fossil fuel companies and their executives — and criticizing rivals who won’t make the same promise.
“Human composting,” an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burial or cremation, was approved in Washington state last year.
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday eight miles from Ridgecrest, Calif.
California is reopening applications for grants of up to $3,000 to fund seismic strengthening of some older homes that can slide off their foundations.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 7:33 p.m. Pacific time 10 miles from Hollister, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A new earthquake early warning app for smartphones has been released, offering users across California the ability to see a countdown before shaking arrives.
A judge upholds a jury’s award of more than $8 million to an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy who said he was harassed after reporting misconduct.
‘Tool Box Killer’ Roy Lewis Norris, who admitted he and Lawrence Sigmond Bittaker brutally raped and murdered five girls in 1979, dies behind bars.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District says monitors around the facility show no elevated levels of air toxins, but the agency is investigating complaints from neighbors.
How, exactly, does The Times’ editorial board decide on its endorsements? This is what the process looks like.
The latest stupid thing the New Yorkers are saying about L.A.: We hug too much
In the eastern Coachella Valley, a new generation of Latinos is winning seats on school boards and water districts, and joining city commissions.
From Alabama to Orange County, cities are pushing back against federal plans to house coronavirus patients there.
Mayor London Breed’s decree comes on the same day the CDC warns that cases of COVID-19 will continue to spread.
In total, there are 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, CDC officials say.
