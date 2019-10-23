Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
San Diego Library giving up federal document depository status after 137 years
Critics say decision deserves more public input, but library officials say digitization makes the move smart
State Laws, Politics & Policy
Big spending from outside groups bolsters L.A. City Hall incumbents and favorites
Independent expenditure committees have shelled out more than $1 million in Los Angeles City Council races.
California primary election
Housing & Homelessness
Housing & Homelessness
In race for L.A. County supervisor, homelessness crisis leads to finger-pointing
Housing & Homelessness
The candidates running for L.A. County supervisor have pledged to ease homelessness, but many were in elected office as it became a crisis.
Housing & Homelessness
Southern California home prices rise nearly 7% in January as market heats up
Housing & Homelessness
The Southern California housing market is picking up steam, with sales and prices up in January.
Politics
How would Democratic candidates fix the housing and homelessness crises?
Politics
Many of the Democratic candidates for president rarely mention the housing crisis. Some have released bold plans; others have promised little or nothing.
Housing & Homelessness
City Beat: When homeless people tell their own stories, we should listen and not turn away
Housing & Homelessness
The “We the Unhoused” podcast documents homelessness from the perspective of a homeless person. Such stories are vitally important.
Housing & Homelessness
Horror, fatigue and constant calls: 24 hours with skid row’s firefighters
Housing & Homelessness
The Times spent 24 hours at LAFD’s Station No. 9 on skid row, joining firefighters on calls, for training and during meals. It’s the busiest station in L.A.
Opinion
Op-Ed: Trump’s 2021 budget explains Jeff Bezos’ monster house deal and L.A.'s homeless crisis
Opinion
The most draconian cuts in Trump’s proposed 2021 budget represent a White House intent on fueling American inequality.
Housing & Homelessness
Skelton: What Newsom didn’t mention: To address homelessness in California, a tax hike is inevitable
Housing & Homelessness
Not that a tax increase wouldn’t be justified to remedy what Newsom correctly called “a disgrace” in the richest state of the richest nation. But that would depend on details — about who gets taxed and how the money is spent—and probably require a special interest-sponsored ballot initiative.
A housing bill died in Sacramento. Now L.A. business leaders are exploring their own plan
Housing & Homelessness
News Analysis: Newsom’s focus on homelessness puts the spotlight on his next move. But what’ll it be?
Housing & Homelessness
Calls for action are broad but consensus could prove challenging as Gov. Gavin Newsom declares homelessness to be his priority in 2020.
Housing & Homelessness
A housing bill died in Sacramento. Now L.A. business leaders are exploring their own plan
Housing & Homelessness
The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce is exploring a November ballot measure to allow taller, denser residential buildings on commercial streets and in neighborhoods zoned for apartments.
Education
Climate & Environment
Climate & Environment
Court strikes down Kern County’s industry-friendly system for approving oil drilling
Climate & Environment
Kern County violated California environmental law while approving more than 1,000 oil drilling permits in five years, an appeals court has ruled.
Earthquakes
