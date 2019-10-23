Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Opinion
Opinion: Do Bernie Sanders supporters think he’ll actually keep any of his promises?
The progressives backing Bernie Sanders argue that the country needs radical change. Perhaps they should consider whether Sanders can deliver it.
Opinion: With Sanders the clear front-runner, it’s time for Democrats to take the gloves off
Unless Democrats want President Trump to define Sanders in the fall, they’d better start subjecting the democratic socialist to harsher scrutiny.
Column: Will Super Tuesday see a super turnout of young, Latino and Asian American voters?
Mindy Romero is expecting that turnout among California Latinos and Asian Americans could be as big as it was in the 2016 primary.
Op-Ed: The only way to improve California’s gang database is to abolish it
The CalGang database isn’t a law enforcement tool. It’s a driver of mass incarceration.
Op-Ed: Jurors saw Harvey Weinstein for the monster he is. Here’s why that’s a crucial breakthrough
Jurors wisely saw through Weinstein’s “blame the victim” defense, which has too often worked to shield rapists from justice.
Column: There’s a shark in the water, people! Why aren’t Democrats sounding the Sanders alert?
Just as happened with Trump in 2016, Bernie Sanders competitors are afraid to call him out.
Op-Ed: Here’s a step you can take to help end racism — learn to talk about it
In small towns and cities across Washington state, people are being taught how to talk about race.
Op-Ed: U.S. hospitals are unprepared for the spread of coronavirus. Here’s what they should do
We have an antiquated notion that advanced healthcare is best delivered in hospitals. In a coronavirus pandemic, that won’t work.
Op-Ed: My friend has dementia and wants to end her life. California’s assisted-suicide law excludes her
Those with cancer can choose death with dignity in California. Alzheimer’s patients can’t.
Op-Ed: No place like home? Don’t tell that to Fed board nominees
Trump’s most recent nominees to the Federal Reserve Board don’t live in the states they represent, breaking a rule once rigorously enforced.
Op-Ed: Watching Australia burn from L.A., I felt the devastation of my homeland in my bones
My sister manages our family’s farm. There are nights she fears going to bed for what might happen overnight.
Beating Trump — a Times editorial series
All presidential elections are uniquely consequential, but a good case can be made that the next one is the most important of our lives. The time has come to undo the great mistake of 2016 and drive Trump out of office at the ballot box.
Climate change is already here. 2020 could be your last chance to stop an apocalypse
Do you understand the causes and effects of climate change? Here is what you can do to help.
Livable City
Ideas and commentary on building a livable, sustainable Los Angeles.
Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis is a national disgrace
A six-part series from the editorial board on the humanitarian crisis unfolds in our streets.
Our Dishonest President
Our six-part series of editorials about the 45th president.
