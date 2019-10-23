Advertisement
The progressives backing Bernie Sanders argue that the country needs radical change. Perhaps they should consider whether Sanders can deliver it.
Adam Schiff predicted terrible things would happen if President Trump survived impeachment. He was right.
Plumbers who are Ukrainian immigrants cause an East Sacramento homeowner to reflect on racism and immigration in California.
Congress should step in and protect student-athletes’ ability to profit from their own likenesses -- like every other college student.
Trump was right to change course and talk to the Taliban
By mandating the sale of more electric vehicles and directly regulating dirty industrial practices, California can fill the gaps in its climate goals.
Unless Democrats want President Trump to define Sanders in the fall, they’d better start subjecting the democratic socialist to harsher scrutiny.
President Trump’s warped view of tariffs was on display again Friday, when he promised to use revenues from his trade war to help farmers hurt by his trade policy.
Half of the candidates at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas are probably hoping that voters have little memory of the evening’s performances.
There’s nothing wrong with a majority of delegates coalescing around a consensus Democratic candidate.
In his first debate appearance, Michael Bloomberg will face tough questions on his record as former mayor of New York City and as a media company owner.
The pope rejected a call for married priests in the clergy-starved Amazon.
Los Angeles Times editorial board endorsements for the U.S. House, California ballot measures and more.
Who are the judges on the ballot on March 3, and who should you vote for? Here are The Times’ endorsements.
More Americans are being sent home to die, placing an overwhelming financial and caregiving burden on families.
Mindy Romero is expecting that turnout among California Latinos and Asian Americans could be as big as it was in the 2016 primary.
The CalGang database isn’t a law enforcement tool. It’s a driver of mass incarceration.
Jurors wisely saw through Weinstein’s “blame the victim” defense, which has too often worked to shield rapists from justice.
Just as happened with Trump in 2016, Bernie Sanders competitors are afraid to call him out.
In small towns and cities across Washington state, people are being taught how to talk about race.
We have an antiquated notion that advanced healthcare is best delivered in hospitals. In a coronavirus pandemic, that won’t work.
Those with cancer can choose death with dignity in California. Alzheimer’s patients can’t.
Trump’s most recent nominees to the Federal Reserve Board don’t live in the states they represent, breaking a rule once rigorously enforced.
My sister manages our family’s farm. There are nights she fears going to bed for what might happen overnight.
All presidential elections are uniquely consequential, but a good case can be made that the next one is the most important of our lives. The time has come to undo the great mistake of 2016 and drive Trump out of office at the ballot box.
Do you understand the causes and effects of climate change? Here is what you can do to help.
Ideas and commentary on building a livable, sustainable Los Angeles.
A six-part series from the editorial board on the humanitarian crisis unfolds in our streets.
Our six-part series of editorials about the 45th president.
Astonishingly, the man with the most literal proposal for redistributing income drew support from independent, libertarian and ex-conservative voters.
Bernie Sanders topped a crowded ballot, but most voters aligned with the moderates. In other words, the party is in disarray.
Atty. Gen. William Barr should steer clear of anything involving Giuliani, Ukraine and the Bidens.
By abandoning the budget deal he struck a little more than six months ago, Trump sends a message to Democrats: Don’t bother working with the White House.
We need a firewall between the White House and the Department of Justice.
A new bill in Congress would put the onus on plastic manufacturers to solve the plastic pollution crisis, making them design and run waste and recycling programs.
The most draconian cuts in Trump’s proposed 2021 budget represent a White House intent on fueling American inequality.
As Los Angeles bids hail and farewell to Kobe Bryant, it’s worth a closer look at the half-life of fame — who stays in our collective memories, and why.
The candidates appeared more concerned with attacking each other than defeating President Trump in November.
New technology and helpful volunteers made the voting experience good for one reader; another wonders about touch screens spreading pathogens.
Republicans are doing only what their constituents want, which is to defer to President Trump. If the voters don’t like that, they can say so in November.
A retired 9th Circuit staffer who knew Stephen Reinhardt for nearly 40 years defends the late judge in the wake of bullying and harassment allegations.
Here’s a perk for public transit users that might reverse declining ridership.
The world is facing a public health crisis with COVID-19. Now is not the time for the type of NIMBYism and fearmongering happening in Costa Mesa and Anniston, Ala.
The guilty verdict for Harvey Weinstein is important for the #MeToo movement and for victims of sexual assault everywhere.
The trillion trees initiative to reduce global warming is like someone trying to lose a lot of weight by taking daily walks without changing the daily diet.
