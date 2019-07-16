Advertisement
No longer the khaki king of the 1990s, Gap has needed an overhaul for a very long time — and Art Peck won’t be the one to deliver it after all.
Facebook Inc. employees repeatedly chafed at what they viewed as anti-competitive or unethical practices by the company, internal chats show.
The debt forgiveness is for students who attended the Art Institute of Colorado, the Illinois Institute of Art and other other schools with the same owner.
The owner of Sears is closing almost a third of its remaining stores just months after buying the struggling retailer out of bankruptcy.
Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses through Friday amid conflicting signals about trade-talk progress.
Online travel agents such as Expedia and TripAdvisor must pay Google billions of dollars a year to ensure they show up high in search results.
Companies are considering ways to cut off people who borrow passwords from friends and relatives to watch programming without paying for it.
David Foral, bassist with the reggae rock band Dirty Heads, has bought a 1950s Spanish-style home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.585 million.
A merchant’s complaint opens a new line of antitrust inquiry into Amazon’s practices.
The Times found a rising number of death investigations across the country were complicated or upended after transplantable body parts were taken before a coroner’s autopsy.
How firms helped rewrite a law to make it difficult for coroners to stop them from harvesting body parts.
The Times found dozens of cases in which autopsy investigations were hindered or delayed by the procurement of tissues or organs — something the industry claims never happens.
Executives coached coroners on how to keep body parts harvesting records secret
Steve Alford, the former men’s basketball coach for the UCLA Bruins, has sold his Calabasas home for $2.6 million.
TV personalities Regis and Joy Philbin are asking $4.595 million for their English-inspired manor in Connecticut, $2.6 million less than they paid in 2008.
Jim Jannard, founder of the Oakley eyewear and apparel company, has sold his Las Vegas mansion for $6.25 million, or $5.25 million less than he paid for the property in 2008.
The Depression-era Italian Revival home is modeled after a Tuscan winery.
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has put his Hollywood Hills West home back on the market for $11.25 million.
The latest Skydance-produced flop is a prime example of an attempted reboot that audiences simply didn’t want.
Disney announced fourth-quarter and full-year financial results Thursday, ahead of the launch of Disney+.
The executive, who ran ABC when it produced shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Lost,” was named president and will run the flagship entertainment agency.
The actors are suing companies that use their likeness and image to promote beauty products without their permission.
Correspondent Amy Robach is heard venting on a leaked video tape that ABC would not air a 2015 interview with an Epstein victim.
The hidden nature of Google contractors’ real employment status has sometimes approached absurd levels.
The former general counsel of Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital is suing her ex-employer, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation.
Robots are coming to the massive ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, replacing dockworker jobs. But truckers are delighted, since they’ll be able to move cargo faster, earning more money.
The Alphabet investigation includes looking at the behavior of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, CNBC reported.
Labor battles at Kaiser Permanente are exposing it to scrutiny from lawmakers and healthcare advocates.
When director James Mangold’s new movie “Ford v Ferrari” hits theaters Nov. 15, car nuts may find themselves asking where the filmmakers found all those classic Carroll Shelby race cars from the 1960s, which sell for millions of dollars when they become available.
Tesla limited the range for Model S and Model X charging after fires. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to know why.
Waymo wants to deploy a robotaxi service for the general public in parts of California as soon as possible.
The government plans to require carmakers to modestly boost fuel economy and pare tailpipe emissions after 2020, a reversal from its proposal to freeze requirements through 2026.
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot combined would have enough scale to confront big shifts in the auto industry, including a race to develop electric cars and driverless technologies.
How Mitt Romney gets ‘Medicare for all’ — and the U.S. healthcare system — dead wrong.
Airbnb says it will pay funeral expenses for victims of a San Francisco Bay Area shooting. Parents of one victim say that’s not good enough.
President Trump told reporters Friday that the U.S. hasn’t agreed to a rollback of all tariffs on China as negotiations between the world’s two biggest economies drag on.
Businesses cook up “brand identities” intended to convey their deep, sincere feelings about everything except their interest in making money.
Former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Maloof has sold his flashy Palms Place penthouse with a massive rooftop deck for $12.475 million.
The announcement of the new chief executive, Sergio Rivera, comes as SeaWorld reports declines in attendance and revenue over the summer season.
Stocks were jumping early Thursday after China said both sides in the U.S.-China trade war had agreed to roll back tariffs if their talks progress. But an afternoon report citing fierce opposition within the White House to the agreement undercut the enthusiasm, and the majority of the market’s gains evaporated.
If it wasn’t for the professional wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, El Segundo Brewing Co. and it’s founder, Rob Croxall, wouldn’t be where they are today.
At Universal Studios Hollywood, Jon Corfino gets to spend his days creating new attractions, including Jurassic World — The Ride. At lunch, he likes to blend in with parkgoers to see what’s working and what isn’t.
Matt Pohlson and Omaze team up with celebrities to offer one-of-a-kind experiences for raffle contestants, with a substantial chunk of the proceeds going to charity.
Health-Ade Kombucha Chief Executive Daina Trout likes science, health and fermenting. She’s combined them all into a business run with her husband and her best friend.
Kadakia turned her own frustration over finding dance classes into a successful business model
