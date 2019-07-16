Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Kawhi Leonard gets going when need be in Clippers’ win over Trail Blazers
The Clippers defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-101 to earn coach Doc Rivers’ 900th career victory as an NBA coach.
Woike: Clippers coach Doc Rivers at a loss for words over load management
Clippers fined $50,000 for comments made by Doc Rivers on load management
Philip Rivers and Chargers get picked off by Raiders in Oakland one last time
The Chargers nearly escaped from Oakland with a win, but Philip Rivers kept getting picked off by Raiders. It was a rough night all around and ended with a 26-24 loss to Oakland.
Injuries made it difficult for Chargers to keep their offense in line against Raiders
Farmer: Chargers alert! Jets recall when they were second-class citizens at Giants Stadium
Hernandez: USC athletic director Mike Bohn needs to tune out Urban (Meyer) noise
Urban Meyer was nowhere and everywhere Thursday in the John McKay Center, where Mike Bohn was introduced as USC’s athletic director.
Mike Bohn is ready to join USC family, but decision on Clay Helton can wait
Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma continues to work hard to get up to speed
Lakers off-day feature
Mike Bohn is ready to join USC family, but decision on Clay Helton can wait
Mike Bohn, introduced as USC’s athletic director on Thursday, says the Trojan family is real. But he says making any decision on Clay Helton’s status is premature.
Rams to the Super Bowl? Don’t bet on it, at least not yet
Sports gambling tips: Fans thinking of betting on the Rams winning an NFC or Super Bowl championship should consider a superior strategy.
Chargers ready for one final scene in Oakland against Raiders before they move
It could get messy in Oakland on Thursday when the Chargers make their final pilgrimage to Oakland, where Raiders fans will be amped for AFC rivalry game.
Markazi: Five ways the Chargers can succeed in L.A. (spoiler alert: Kobe’s involved)
Philip Rivers: Chargers play better when we ‘don’t have a chance’
Rams’ Brandin Cooks won’t play Sunday at Steelers, but Clay Matthews should
Rams’ Brandin Cooks was declared out for Steelers game because of a concussion, but Clay Matthews finally practices and says he plans to play.
Sam Farmer picks winner for Thursday game between Chargers and Raiders
The Chargers (4-5) host the Raiders (4-4) on “Thursday Night Football” at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
