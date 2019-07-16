Advertisement
The Clippers defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-101 to earn coach Doc Rivers’ 900th career victory as an NBA coach.
The Chargers nearly escaped from Oakland with a win, but Philip Rivers kept getting picked off by Raiders. It was a rough night all around and ended with a 26-24 loss to Oakland.
Urban Meyer was nowhere and everywhere Thursday in the John McKay Center, where Mike Bohn was introduced as USC’s athletic director.
Mike Bohn, introduced as USC’s athletic director on Thursday, says the Trojan family is real. But he says making any decision on Clay Helton’s status is premature.
Injuries along the offensive line forced the Chargers to move players around and allowed the Raiders defense to keep pressure on quarterback Philip Rivers.
On Thursday, the NBA fined the Clippers $50,000 for their handling of Kawhi Leonard’s much-discussed load management.
High school football playoff scores from Thursday, Nov. 7
USC football coach Clay Helton is facing an uncertain future with the hiring of Mike Bohn as athletic director. But Helton has nothing but praise for his new boss.
With Brandin Cooks sidelined, Josh Reynolds will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Last season, Reynolds replaced Cooper Kupp.
Boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
There was friction when the Jets used to play at Giants Stadium. Can Chargers expect same when they play in stadium built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke?
Welcome to the world of UCLA’s Mick Cronin, a guy who coaches like his players play, with shoulders thrown back and jaw tight and expression stiff, Bill Plaschke writes.
Darryl Sutter enjoys his new role as an advisor for the Ducks and says he harbors nothing against the Kings, who fired him in 2017.
Sure, it’s disappointing Clippers star Kawhi Leonard didn’t play against the Bucks, but that’s the cost of doing business in today’s NBA.
The Chargers say they’re committed to staying, but it’ll be an uphill battle to win their Fight for L.A. This 5-step plan gives them a fighting chance.
Sports gambling tips: Fans thinking of betting on the Rams winning an NFC or Super Bowl championship should consider a superior strategy.
It could get messy in Oakland on Thursday when the Chargers make their final pilgrimage to Oakland, where Raiders fans will be amped for AFC rivalry game.
Rams’ Brandin Cooks was declared out for Steelers game because of a concussion, but Clay Matthews finally practices and says he plans to play.
The Chargers (4-5) host the Raiders (4-4) on “Thursday Night Football” at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
A looming question for this veteran Lakers team is one they haven’t yet begun to really grapple with. Will the Lakers begin employing load management?
Their league-best six-game winning streak doesn’t mean they are perfect. As the Lakers go through the season, they have vowed they won’t rest on their laurels.
LeBron James becomes the first Lakers player since Magic Johnson to record three consecutive games with a triple-double in a victory over the Bulls.
A difference in opinion between NBA officials and coach Doc Rivers led the league to fine the Clippers $50,000 on Thursday for statements it believes are “inconsistent” with superstar forward Kawhi Leonard’s health status.
While Kawhi Leonard sat on the sideline, the Clippers pushed reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
The billion-dollar arena the Clippers want to build in Inglewood overcame another obstacle Wednesday when a judge ruled it did not violate the state’s Surplus Land Act.
Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Why is Cinderella lousy at sports?
LSU at Alabama isn’t the only matchup of unbeaten teams this weekend. Penn State travels to Minnesota for a key Big 10 game. What other games are worth watching?
Week 11 of the college football season brings fans the premier matchup of unbeaten Louisiana State at unbeaten Alabama. Watch for the home team to prevail.
Kings coach Todd McLellan and Ducks coach Dallas Eakins have cut back on morning skates, as athletes are better conditioned and more cautiously cared for.
USC opened its basketball season with a strong effort on defense against Florida A&M. Coach Andy Enfield knows stopping opponents is crucial to a good season.
The appeal will not affect playoff ban for this year’s Narbonne football team.
The semifinals and final of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying tournament for summer’s Olympic soccer tournament will be played Feb. 7-9 in Carson.
A look at two of the top high school football playoff games in the Southland: Sierra Canyon vs. Santa Margarita and Chaminade vs. Norco.
Liverpool and Manchester City meet Sunday for the first time this season, Bayern Munich looks to rebound, and it’s a free-for-all for first in Spain.
Dave Tuley offers five underdogs, including the Bills and Bengals, that ought to cover the point spread this weekend in the NFL.
Since his release by the New England Patriots in September, former Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown has wavered about his intentions of playing in the NFL again.
Girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
Girls’ tennis: City championship result
Boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairing
Boys’ water polo: City quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings
Girls’ volleyball: City semifinal results and updated pairings
The Angels are set to unveil their stadium pitch to Anaheim officials Nov. 15, leaving 32 days to negotiate a complex deal that could reshape the area.
The Dodgers need to face the truth: Clayton Kershaw is no longer an ace; Kenley Jansen is no longer the closer; and not all kids are cut out for the postseason.
Angels center fielder Mike Trout and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger were each named 2019 season MVP finalists by Major League Baseball on Monday.
The Angels are prepared to move fast to get a free agent like pitcher Gerrit Cole. The question is: Will he and his agent Scott Boras let them?
The Wild scored three times in the final period to win 4-2, sending the Ducks to their first regulation loss in four games and into a much-needed break on a sour note.
The Kings allow two third-period goals in 30 seconds in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jake Muzzin will face close friend Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.
Chicago’s Patrick Kane scores 24 second into overtime to send the Ducks to a 3-2 overtime loss.
For a while it appeared UCLA was going to fall to Long Beach State in Mick Cronin’s debut at Pauley Pavilion.
Drake Jackson even taped two different announcements. One for USC and another for Arizona State.
Mike Bohn will be introduced as USC’s athletic director on Thursday, replacing Lynn Swann, who resigned in September.
UCLA’s 2020 recruiting class suddenly has a much stronger look this week as four players announcement their commitment to the Bruins.
Ajax defender Sergino Dest and Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic top a list of nine European-based players called up Thursday for the U.S. national team.
The Galaxy can’t make any decisions about that without first knowing about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who would need a designated-player spot and a significant raise from his league-record $7.2-million contract to be coaxed back.
Jill Ellis is a soccer legend. Her journey to consecutive World Cup victories began with 12 years at the helm of UCLA’s women’s soccer program.
Soccer on TV: Top games to watch this weekend
