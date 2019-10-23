Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Those free, innocent-looking USB charging ports could rob you blind
Juice jacking — stealing your personal and financial information via malware-equipped USB ports — has reared its ugly head again. How to protect yourself.
Amtrak takes 35% off train tickets for Black Friday-Cyber Monday 2019
Discount tickets are good on long-haul rides and short hops nationwide.
Your weekend getaway for the holidays: San Francisco
Ice skating, dazzling displays — check out the puppies and kittens for adoption in Macy’s windows — a pop-up pedestrian park and decked-out hotel lobbies draw visitors to the city’s always-jumping Union Square.
Escapes: Travel deals? You want them, we’ve got them
If you’re searching for Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals, you’ve come to the right place. Plus, why the time difference may give you a leg up on snagging those bargains.
His Tahiti trip celebrated his triumph over cancer--and his tendency to overplan
Our trip to Tahiti celebrated my return to good health and our wedding anniversary. But it also taught me to know when I’ve won.
California mountain resorts revel in snow, but it keeps one SoCal spot closed
Up and down California, ski resorts were celebrating the long-term benefits of the white Thanksgiving of 2019, though high winds and blizzard conditions were forcing closures and causing logistical problems for the time being.
Black Friday-Cyber Monday 2019: How to find airline travel deals
Search for the cheap seats to the destination of your dreams during Black Friday-Cyber Monday
How to find hotel and tour travel deals
Black Friday-Cyber Monday 2019: Hotel and tour travel deals
Where to find travel deals on California hotels and organized tours
Business
Stuck at the airport and stressed? LAX has an artful cure
Now playing at LAX: art exhibits and symphony orchestra concerts as a way to improve the airport experience. Do passengers pay attention?
Beach scenery and a small-town vibe make Todos Santos a calming Mexico getaway
Eat, sleep and laze on the beach in a calm Mexico town
Artist Bruce Munro’s ‘Field of Light’ stokes this visit to Paso Robles
As my friend Takayo and I drove the 208 miles north to Paso Robles, my imagination went into overdrive in anticipation of the 58,000 fiber-optic flowers that create Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light at Sensorio.”
On a weekend trip to Santa Fe, rounds of margaritas and musical motels
A look at Santa Fe’s hippest neighborhood, the Railyard District, which has been repurposed and expanded into an invigorating mix of art galleries, restaurants, brew pubs, movie theater and more.
Discover an idyllic resort and tasty vegan food on a weekend trip to Mendocino
We love the vegan food, but the idyllic setting and chill New Age vibe at Stanford Inn by the Sea lure us back to wander in the organic gardens and mingle with the horses, donkeys and llamas.
Hop on the Polar Express train on a weekend trip to Jamestown, Calif.
Jamestown, in the Sierra foothills, is more than just a historic Gold Rush town. It’s home to the Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, which hosts festive Polar Express train rides in November and December.
Enjoy the outdoor lifestyle on a weekend trip to Bend, Ore.
A long time ago, with a waistline far, far forgotten, I skied and skied and skied at Mt. Bachelor in Bend. Fast-forward three-plus decades and Bend is again my go-to getaway spot, with a new twist.
Visit a haunted hotel and a creepy castle on a weekend trip to Ione
In eerie Ione, a haunted hotel and a creepy castle — once a reform school that was home to Merle Haggard — will send shivers down your spine.
Walk among the redwoods on a weekend trip to the Santa Cruz Mountains
Weekend trip to Santa Cruz Mountains includes a stay in storybook- sounding Ben Lomond, wine tasting and a walk among the redwoods.
Have Lake Powell all to yourself on an off-season weekend trip
Page, Ariz., and Lake Powell, once primarily summer destinations, are seeing growing numbers of visitors during the spring and fall.
Love a weekend trip to Vancouver? This nearby island is even more chill
Family-friendly Bowen Island, a short ferry ride from West Vancouver, offers great hiking and paddling as well as a charming village with shops and restaurants.
