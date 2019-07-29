Burbank Girl Scouts receive Gold Awards

The Gold Award is the highest honor that Girl Scouts can earn in recognition for their hard work.

In order to earn a Gold Award, each Girl Scout is required to spend at least 80 hours on a project that helps benefit their community or addresses social issues.

Here is a list of local Girl Scouts who earned a Gold Award this year, the names of their projects and a statement about the volunteer work that earned them the honor:

Sarah Andrews, “Alhambra Plastic Hazards Awareness Team (PHAT)": “My project addressed the issue of plastic pollution by educating middle and high school students and spreading awareness in my community of the dangers of using single-use plastics,” she said.

Haley Briggs, “The Value of Friendships": “My project made an impact on my community by helping students at middle and high school learn how to make new friends,” she said.

Melissa Daniel, “Future Doctors Program": “My project aims to combat the issue of a lack of Latinos in the physician workforce by exposing science through hands-on experimentation and lessons beyond standards to young minority elementary school students,” she said.

Sienna Downey, “Connecting the Living to the Dead": “My project addressed the issue of a lack of available information when doing genealogy work — I teamed up with billiongraves.com to add names and info of deceased to their database,” she said.

Jenna Khachatourian, “Technology Help Desk for the Elderly": “Leading the tech help desk at a local senior center, I made a difference in my community by teaching the elderly technological skills on their iPhones, iPads, and computers to keep up with today’s fast-paced world,” she said.

Isabella Mendoza, “Creating with Color": “Through my project, I hope to have improved the mindfulness of seniors in my community while expanding their creative outlets,” she said.

Reace Rushing, “Equine Therapy — Horses Helping People": “My Gold Award project was important because it brought awareness to how equine therapy helps people with disabilities in my community,” she said.

Katherine Simic, “Children’s Book to Explain Medical Procedures and Hospital Environment": “I wrote a bilingual book about medical procedures and the hospital environment in a child-friendly manner, aiming to empower sick children to feel less apprehensive about being in the hospital,” she said.

Julia Weeden, “Guide Dogs of America Training Area": “I worked with Guide Dogs of America to build an area where the puppy raisers could better work with their dogs in an effort to increase the success of the dogs who become guide dogs,” she said.

Compiled by Kyle McKoy.

