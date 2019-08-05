On the Town: Air travel theme soars at fundraising fashion show

Taking a trip back in time for a nostalgic look at the fashionable days of air travel, members of the La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gathered for their annual summer fashion show and luncheon this past Saturday at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank.

Presented with the theme “Fly Away With Me,” this year’s event showcased fashions, jewelry and accessories from the guild’s thrift shop, which were modeled by guild members and special guests.

La Providencia Guild President Sue Meckley, right, and Vice Presdient Nancy Wiggins, welcomed members and guests to Saturday’s fashion show and lunch. (David Laurell/Burbank Leader)

Welcomed by Sue Meckley, guild president, and the event’s co-chairs, Donna Salant and DeeDee Rowlands, organization members, along with family members and friends, were updated about the organization’s news and upcoming events prior to the day’s main event coordinated by Sue Ann Gordon and Rosemarie Witten.

Among the special guests in attendance were state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), the guild’s 2019-20 officers, Nancy Wiggins, Ann O’Donnell-Gardner, Jill Kessler and Glenda Jones, and Providence St. Joseph Medical Center Guild members Ollie Vick, Linda Brundage and Mona Marian Bielby Enos.

Overseeing the show that highlighted fashions one may wear while jetting off to Paris, Barcelona, or beyond, were Sue Ann Gordon, left, and Rosemarie Witten. (David Laurell)

The tradition of putting on a summer fashion show can be traced back to the late 1940s, when guild members would stage yard sales to show off and sell used clothing and other items.

In 1958, they transitioned from yard sales to operating a brick-and-mortar thrift shop that was located on San Fernando Boulevard.



Getting the word out on the guild’s next big event were Rebecca Jones, left, and Glenda Jones, who will chair the guild’s November Great Gatsby-themed winter gala. (David Laurell)

After a move to Magnolia Boulevard in November 2007, the guild relocated the store to its current location at 3301 W. Burbank Blvd., where, staffed by volunteer guild members, the organization offers a wide array of clothing, jewelry, accessories, furniture, books, household items, artwork and gifts.

Funds raised at the guild’s events and the Burbank Boulevard thrift shop go toward the current projects the group supports, which include the Associates Endowed Chair for the Chief of the Children’s Orthopedic Center and the Associates Endowment for Liver and Intestinal Research.

Former-guild President Veronica Chavoor, right, welcomed State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman to Saturday’s fashion show. (David Laurell)

The guild’s next major event will be a Roaring ‘20s-themed day inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic characters in “The Great Gatsby,” which will be held on Nov. 16 at Union Station in Los Angeles.

For more information about that event, the La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, guild membership, the thrift store or other upcoming events, visit laprov.org or call (818) 845-6606.

