The Western Weavers Square Dancing Club holds ongoing square-dancing classes on Tuesdays in the recreation hall at the Magnolia Park Methodist Church, 2828 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank.

A new round of classes, featuring both square dancing and country-line dancing, will begin Sept. 10. Partners are not required to participate. Casual dress is allowed, and women can wear pants.

For more information, call Alice Rodriguez at (818) 295-6907.