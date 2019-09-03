On the Town: Chamber holds mixer with beautiful backdrop at DeBell Golf Club

There are certain times when specific places should not be missed.

In Burbank, one of those places is the deck of the Hilltop Restaurant and Bar located on the second story of the clubhouse at DeBell Golf Club, nestled in the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains.

The time to be there: late afternoon, as you sip a cocktail, the setting sun bathes the practice green in a serene golden hue and the deer come out to peacefully graze on the ninth fairway.

DeBell’s general manager Jeff Hastings and his staff, headed up by Ashley Walston and Meredith Anderson, recently welcomed members and guests of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce to do just that as they hosted the organization’s August after-hours mixer.

Among those who welcomed members and guests to the Burbank Chamber of Commerce’s August after hours mixer were staff member Mindy Kanaskie, left, and business ambassador Vickie Beckett. (David Laurell)

Along with having the opportunity to enjoy the serene surroundings, more than 100 representatives from the local business community also had the chance to mix and mingle, welcome new members and receive updates from Tom Flavin, the chamber’s chief executive, about pending business-related bills that are working their way through the state legislature.

The August mixer also provided attendees with information about upcoming chamber activities, including the next in its series of “Lunch and Learn” events.

Providing business people with valuable and helpful information over lunch, the organization’s next “Lunch and Learn” will feature two speakers — Apartment D animator Cameron Kwan, who will give a presentation called “Social Media: What’s Next?” and Garett Chipman, chief executive and president of TVG Consulting, who will offer tips about how to protect your business and yourself online.

Among the 100-plus who mixed and mingled at the chamber’s mixer were Ronald Reyes of Pickwick Gardens Conference Center, from left, Barry Gussow of Keller Williams Realty, Inc., and Albert Hernandez of Family Promise of the Verdugos. (David Laurell)

The lunchtime mini-seminar will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Burbank Downtown, 401 S. San Fernando Blvd., at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

The chamber’s next after-hours mixer will be held at the Burbank Fitness Club, 226 E. Palm Ave., at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The informal and relaxing mixers provide local business representatives with the opportunity to get to know one another, network and share ideas and information.

Open to the public, the events are hosted by different member businesses each month and are staged by Flavin, along with the chamber’s managing director Chris Hunter and staff members Mindy Kanaskie, Christina Ellixson and Taylor Bercini.

Established in 1920, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce represents nearly 1,000 member businesses with more than 33,000 employees.

Ashley Walston, right, and Meredith Anderson of DeBell Golf Club’s Hilltop Restaurant and Bar Served as hosts for the chamber’s August mixer. (David Laurell)

Providing advocacy, programs, events, discounts and promotional opportunities, the chamber’s mission is to promote economic growth, be a strategic partner in initiatives that enhance and preserve the quality of life in the Burbank community and provide services to its members.

For more information about chamber events or membership, visit burbankchamber.org or call (818) 846-3111.

