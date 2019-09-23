On the Town: Kiwanis Club of Burbank installs new officers

For the 98th time since its incorporation, the Kiwanis Club of Burbank installed its elected officers.

Gathering at Pickwick Gardens Thursday, close to 100 local Kiwanians and guests were on hand to show their appreciation to outgoing president Luis Centeno, and their support to Caesar J. Milch, who was sworn-in as the club’s 2019-2020 president.

Emceed by Paul McKenna, the evening included a beautiful rendition of the national anthem performed by Kiwanian Charissa Wheeler, who is the founder of the annual Burbank Singing Star competition, and dining entertainment by Mr. Henry and the Sweet Sports, featuring Tricia Henry.

During last week’s Kiwanis officers installation, Kelly Peña was sworn-in as first vice president and Douglas Chadwick as second vice president. (David Laurell)

Advertisement

Along with the installation of Milch, the event also saw the swearing-in of Kelly Peña as first vice president, Douglas Chadwick as second vice president, Tom Engman and Cathy Hutt as co-treasurers, Harvey Branman and Dave Harris as co-secretaries, and Jim Gibson and Ron Rothacher as co-captains-at-arms.

The event’s activities also saw Milch named the 2018-2019 Burbank Kiwanian of the Year, and Peña honored as the group’s Rookie of the Year.

Among the numerous local dignitaries and special guests in attendance Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), Mayor Emily Gabel-Luddy, City Councilman Tim Murphy and members of Kiwanis Club of Burbank’s board of directors, Charles Chavoor, Gary Petersen, Don Hurst, Linda Wiggins, Lisa Malm, Cynthia Faust, Hazel Schrefel, Bryan Snodgrass and Ann Luke.

An all-volunteer organization, the Kiwanis Club of Burbank has been serving the community since 1922.

Advertisement

Its mission is to help young people increase their confidence, find their self-expression and develop leadership skills. To that end, the organization supports many programs in Burbank Unified schools.

Kiwanian Harvey Branman, left, welcomed City Councilman Tim Murphy to last week’s installation ceremony. (David Laurell)

Among the programs the organization helps fund are the Key clubs at five local schools, the Burbank High School art, music and drama departments and the speech program at Luther Burbank Middle School.

The group also supports Wheeler’s Burbank Singing Star, a singing contest for children that serves as a fundraising event that has helped local Kiwanians donate thousands of dollars toward elementary-school music education.

Club members also sponsor a Cub Scout troop and a Boy Scout troop, holding volunteer work projects in the community and supporting many local charitable organizations that serve thousands of residents.

Along with the aforementioned programs they support, local Kiwanians also provide financial and in-kind donations to Providence St. Joseph Cancer Center, the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, the Burbank YMCA, Burbank Kids’ Community Dental Clinic and Builders Clubs at John Muir and Jordan middle schools.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.