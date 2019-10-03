Burbank area events: Ceramic art exhibition to be held at Creative Arts Center

An opening reception for a ceramic art exhibit will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center, 1100 W. Clark Ave., Burbank.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 24 and will feature ceramic art by a collective of eight Southern California artists.

For more information, call (818) 238-5397 or visit bit.ly/2tCknZv.

Ceremony to honor athletes

The Burbank Athletics Walk of Fame Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, in George Izay Park, 1111 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.burbankca.gov/walkoffame.gov/walkoffame.

Performance to feature romantic songs

Musician Roberto Bonnai will perform romantic songs performed by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis as well as classic French songs and some of his own compositions at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

Advertisement

This performance costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up for the performance, call (818) 238-5353.

Coordinating council to hold meeting

Burbank Coordinating Council will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Little White Chapel, 1711 N. Avon St., Burbank. This is the organization’s 88th year.

Membership is now $20 per individual and $30 per organization. Lunches are $13.

For more information, visit www.burbankcoordinatingcouncil.org.

Aquarium of the Pacific on adult center’s field-trip itinerary

A field trip to the Aquarium of the Pacific will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. Participants will be able to see more than 12,000 animals from the Pacific Ocean.

Participants must bring money for lunch at Café Scuba and must bring their ID for entry.

Advertisement

This field trip will leave from and return to the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. This off-site field trip costs $28 ($26 with a Burbank senior activity card).

Registration for the trip can be made at the front desk or the travel office at the Joslyn Adult Center.

Program to look at coyotes’ habitats

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club will host a free presentation about coyotes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta.

Ken Pellman will give the presentation about the animals, especially their habitats and habits.

For more information, call Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

Haunted Adventure coming to Stough Canyon Park

A Halloween event called Haunted Adventure will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12 and 18 at Stough Canyon Park/Starlight Bowl, 1335 Lockheed View Drive., Burbank. Cost is $5 per person online, and $7 at the door. There will be carnival games, activities, snacks and a food truck.

For more information, visit www.burbankca.gov/hauntedadventure.

Performance to showcase multiple dance styles

The Olive Plaza Dancers will perform a variety of dancing styles such as line dancing and Cha Cha at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

This performance costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.