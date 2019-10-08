Burbank area events: Haunted Adventure coming to Stough Canyon Park

A Halloween event called Haunted Adventure will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12 and 18 at Stough Canyon Park/Starlight Bowl, 1335 Lockheed View Drive., Burbank.

Cost is $5 per person online, and $7 at the door. There will be carnival games, activities, snacks and a food truck.

For more information, visit www.burbankca.gov/hauntedadventure.

Performance to showcase multiple dance styles

The Olive Plaza Dancers will perform a variety of dancing styles such as line dancing and Cha Cha at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

This performance costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Author Nathalia Holt to discuss her book about women in animation

Author Nathalia Holt will discuss her book “The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2AXl4jq.

Burbank department to host ‘Floating Pumpkin Patch’ event

The city of Burbank’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free “Floating Pumpkin Patch” event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility, 3201 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank.

The event will feature swimming, an assortment of games and activities and pumpkin-decorating contests.

Swimming will be divided into four sessions, with 45 minutes per session beginning at noon. There are 140 spots available per session and a limited number of pumpkins available.

For more information, call (818) 238-5391 or visit bit.ly/2VqxtGf.

Mason to give presentation about jazz and swing musicians

Thom Mason will give a multimedia presentation called “Giants of American Jazz and Swing” at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

Along with the presentation, Mason will also play live clarinet solos.

This presentation costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card.

For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

