Life and Arts

Burbank area events: Haunted Adventure coming to Stough Canyon Park

Photo Gallery: Haunted Adventure at Stough Canyon Park in Burbank
Stough Canyon Park will host an event called Haunted Adventure this month. This photo is from last year’s event.
(File photo)
Oct. 8, 2019
2:12 PM
A Halloween event called Haunted Adventure will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12 and 18 at Stough Canyon Park/Starlight Bowl, 1335 Lockheed View Drive., Burbank.

Cost is $5 per person online, and $7 at the door. There will be carnival games, activities, snacks and a food truck.

For more information, visit www.burbankca.gov/hauntedadventure.

Performance to showcase multiple dance styles

The Olive Plaza Dancers will perform a variety of dancing styles such as line dancing and Cha Cha at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

This performance costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Author Nathalia Holt to discuss her book about women in animation

Author Nathalia Holt will discuss her book “The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2AXl4jq.

Burbank department to host ‘Floating Pumpkin Patch’ event

The city of Burbank’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free “Floating Pumpkin Patch” event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility, 3201 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank.

The event will feature swimming, an assortment of games and activities and pumpkin-decorating contests.

Swimming will be divided into four sessions, with 45 minutes per session beginning at noon. There are 140 spots available per session and a limited number of pumpkins available.

For more information, call (818) 238-5391 or visit bit.ly/2VqxtGf.

Mason to give presentation about jazz and swing musicians

Thom Mason will give a multimedia presentation called “Giants of American Jazz and Swing” at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

Along with the presentation, Mason will also play live clarinet solos.

This presentation costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card.

For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Life and Arts
