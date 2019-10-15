Burbank area events: Burbank Tournament of Roses Assn. to host fundraising event

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Assn. will hold a dine-out fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Hill Street Café Burbank, 3301 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the construction of Burbank’s 2020 Rose Parade float. Up to 30% of all food and drink sales will be donated back to the Burbank Tournament of Roses Assn. upon presenting a flier for the event when ordering.

For more information, call (818) 840-0060. For a copy of the fundraiser flier, visit bit.ly/2VN61mb.

Author Nathalia Holt to discuss her book about women in animation

Author Nathalia Holt will discuss her book “The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2AXl4jq.

Burbank department to host ‘Floating Pumpkin Patch’ event

A free event called “Floating Pumpkin Patch” will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility, 3201 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank.

Advertisement

The event, sponsored by the Burbank Parks & Recreation Department, will include swimming, an assortment of games and activities and pumpkin-decorating contests.

Swimming will be divided into four sessions, with 45 minutes per session beginning at noon. There are 140 spots available per session and a limited number of pumpkins available.

For more information, call (818) 238-5391 or visit bit.ly/2VqxtGf.

Mason to give presentation about jazz and swing musicians

Thom Mason will give a multimedia presentation called “Giants of American Jazz and Swing” at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

Along with the presentation, Mason will perform clarinet solos.

Advertisement

This presentation costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card.

For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Burbank Council PTA to host movie screening

The Burbank Council PTA will host a free screening of the movie “Angst” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the auditorium at Luther Burbank Middle School, 3700 Jeffries Ave., Burbank.

The film is a documentary that centers on the impacts of anxiety and is appropriate for children 10 years old and older, according to PTA officials.

The movie screening will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit bit.ly/317JxgP.

Community forum to discuss signs of Alzheimer’s disease/dementia

A community forum about dementia will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

The forum will cover the different types of dementia, the signs of the disease and how to get help in caring for someone with dementia.

This forum costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card.

For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Burbank to host Winter Wine Walk

Downtown Burbank will host a holiday street fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, along San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank.

Advertisement

Part of the fair will include an event called “Winter Wine Walk.” Each participant will receive a tasting cup and a map of tasting sites, which will have designated areas for participants to sample beers or wines.

Each ticket will cost between $55 and $99. Upon ticket purchase, participants will receive their designated check-in location.

Check-in will be between 3 and 6 p.m., and each participant must check-in at the designated area.

For more information, visit burbankwinterwinewalk.com. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2B0Njhv.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.