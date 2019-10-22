Burbank area events: Author Nathalia Holt to discuss her book about women in animation

Author Nathalia Holt will discuss her book “The Queens of Animation: The Untold Story of the Women Who Transformed the World of Disney and Made Cinematic History” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2AXl4jq.

Burbank Cultural Arts Commission to host Pop-up Halloween Bash

A Pop-up Halloween Bash will be hosted by the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, on the third-level dining terrace at Burbank Town Center, 201 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank.

The event will feature activities such as face painting and other arts and crafts.

There will be a special performance by Thrill the World Los Angeles. There will also be musical performances by the Burbank Chamber Music Society, Vocarte, Bride to Venus and Media City Dancing Skeletons.

All ages are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2N0C1PL.

Burbank department to host ‘Floating Pumpkin Patch’ event

A free event called “Floating Pumpkin Patch” will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility, 3201 W. Verdugo Ave., Burbank.

The event, sponsored by the Burbank Parks & Recreation Department, will include swimming, an assortment of games and activities and pumpkin-decorating contests.

Swimming will be divided into four sessions, with 45 minutes per session beginning at noon. There are 140 spots available per session and a limited number of pumpkins available.

For more information, call (818) 238-5391 or visit bit.ly/2VqxtGf.

Burbank Water and Power to host open house

A community open house will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Burbank Water and Power, 164 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank.

Along with a tour of the utility’s EcoCampus, there will be face painting, balloon animals and other lawn games. Participants can also learn about Burbank Water and Power’s programs and services.

For more information, visit burbankwaterandpower.com/openhouse.

City to host Complete Streets Community Pop-up event

Burbank will host a Complete Streets Plan Community pop-up event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ovrum Community Center, 601 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank.

The event will allow attendees to participate in sharing ideas that can help make Burbank streets safer.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2N1Skvz.

Mason to give presentation about jazz and swing musicians

Thom Mason will give a multimedia presentation called “Giants of American Jazz and Swing” at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

Along with the presentation, Mason will perform clarinet solos.

This presentation costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card.

For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Burbank Council PTA to host movie screening

The Burbank Council PTA will host a free screening of the movie “Angst” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the auditorium at Luther Burbank Middle School, 3700 Jeffries Ave., Burbank.

The film is a documentary that centers on the impacts of anxiety and is appropriate for children 10 years old and older, according to PTA officials.

The movie screening will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit bit.ly/317JxgP.

Regal/Lakeside to cover holiday health tips

A presentation about healthy holiday tips will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

The presentation will include how to have healthy serving sizes, limit the amount of indulgences and daily exercise is important.

This presentation costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Burbank to host Winter Wine Walk

Downtown Burbank will host a holiday street fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, along San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank.

Part of the fair will include an event called “Winter Wine Walk.” Each participant will receive a tasting cup and a map of tasting sites, which will have designated areas for participants to sample beers or wines.

Each ticket will cost between $55 and $99. Upon ticket purchase, participants will receive their designated check-in location.

Check-in will be between 3 and 6 p.m., and each participant must check-in at the designated area.

For more information, visit burbankwinterwinewalk.com. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2B0Njhv.

