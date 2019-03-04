On the Town: After many years of uncertainty about future of well-known site, Talaria opens its doors

For the better part of the past 20 years, one of Burbank’s most prime locations, in the heart of the Media District, has been in flux.
Finally, after more community meetings than anyone can recall, five city managers, numerous City Council members, Planning Board members and city staffers, the Cusumano Real Estate Group has brought a mixed-use project to fruition on the site situated between Warner Bros. Studios and the former NBC campus.
This past week, during a gala “Roaring 1920s”-themed premiere party, more than 400 locals, including six former mayors, joined Michael, Chuck, Charlie and Roger Cusumano, their family members and the entire team as the ribbon was cut on the new shopping and residential rental community known as Talaria Burbank.
Burbank’s only green residential community that has been certified by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, Talaria, which houses a Whole Foods market, also offers 241 one-two-and-three bedroom units with numerous amenities including a dedicated resident concierge service, in-home dining services, a fully equipped fitness center, spa facilities that offer saunas and massages, a lap and recreational pool, a screening theater and wine storage.
The Talaria community also includes a great lawn with fire features, cabanas, gardens, al fresco lounges and a private dog park.
The Cusumano Real Estate Group was founded by the sons of a Sicilian immigrants, Chuck and Roger Cusumano who, since 1959, have made property investments and developed and maintained projects throughout Burbank and Southern California.
Today, the company has become one of the largest privately held property owners in the Glendale-Burbank area and is renowned for substantial involvement with Burbank civic groups and a philanthropic commitment to the betterment of the city.
That long list includes substantial donations to build the Hycy and Howard Hill Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and what will be the hospital’s new emergency-room facilities. The company is also a key supporter in the renovation of Memorial Field at John Burroughs High School, where Chuck Cusumano’s children attended.
For more information about Talaria, visit talariaburbank.com.
