On the Town: Under a big top, National Charity League hosts ‘Greatest Show’ fundraiser

The theme of the evening may have been a vintage circus, but there was no clowning around to be found as members and supporters of the Burbank chapter of the National Charity League were serious about raising funds to support local charities this past week.
For the organization’s annual fundraiser, the Mountain View Room at the Castaway restaurant was transformed into a big-top circus tent in which ringmaster Gema Sanchez presided over jugglers and slit-walkers in an event billed as “The Greatest Show.”
“This annual fundraiser is unique in that the money we raise goes directly to the local charitable organizations and philanthropies we support,” said Magie Sardarov, the chapter’s co-president.
Christina Longacre, who serves as the other half of the organization’s duel presidency, nodded in agreement with Sardarov.
“Each year, the mothers and Ticktockers of our chapter donate more than 10,000 hours of community service to philanthropies in Burbank and Los Angeles County,” she said.
“The funds we raise at this event every year also enable us to go beyond giving of volunteer time and make an even greater impact in our community by supporting them with much-needed funding,” she added.
Among the numerous nonprofit organizations that will benefit from last week’s event — which was chaired by Michelle Cloutier, Dorothy Hernandez, Suzi Reader and Stacey Stanley — are the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, Burbank Arts for All, the Burbank Coordinating Council, Burbank Family Services Agency, the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, Family Promise of the Verdugos, the Kids’ Community Dental Clinic and Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.
Along with the event committee, Sardarov and Longacre also attributed the success of last week’s fundraiser to Robyn Ellis, Sunny Peltier, Jennifer Bosco, Diana Callahan, Jennifer Le’au, Dorothy Hernandez, Dana Ragle, Cynthia Wagner, Amy Lawrence, Monika Gosch, Natalie Augustine, Cheri Kehrli, Stacie Medina, Janine Washington, Robyn Ellis and Gina Boulais.
For more than 50 years, the Burbank chapter of the National Charity League has been dedicated to philanthropic service and fostering the development of strong character, leadership and social responsibility in young women.
The local chapter was organized in 1959 and chartered the following year. Today, with more than 200 members, including more than 90 Ticktockers in six grade levels, chapter members also work with the Red Cross and the American Cancer Society as they have since the group’s inception.
For more information about membership, support opportunities, or any local league events, visit burbank.nationalcharityleague.org.
David Laurell may be reached by email at dlaurell@aol.com or (818) 563-1007.