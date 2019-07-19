Burbank submits comments on proposed Metro bus rapid transit project

The Burbank City Council is trying to make sure the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority takes into account some possible noise, land-use and traffic impacts as the transportation agency studies a proposed bus rapid-transit system connecting the San Fernando Valley with the San Gabriel Valley.

Council members directed city staff on Tuesday to submit a letter to Metro outlining the concerns that Burbank officials have with the project — an 18-mile transit corridor that would connect the Metro Red and Orange lines in North Hollywood to the Gold Line station in Pasadena.

The transportation agency is currently in the middle of composing a draft environmental-impact report for the project, which is estimated to cost about $267 million and will be funded via Measure M, a sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters to support transportation projects , and SB1, the state’s gas-tax increase.

Metro is proposing between 18 and 21 stations along that route, which is planned to go through North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena.

David Kriske, assistant community development director of transportation for Burbank, said a bus rapid-transit system is a light-rail system on wheels.

He added that there are different ways these corridors are set up. Metro currently operates another bus rapid-transit system, the Orange Line, which runs through the San Fernando Valley.

Metro officials said during a scoping meeting on Monday that the NoHo-to-Pasadena corridor could utilize a combination of dedicated bus lanes and normal traffic lanes.

The Omnitrans transportation agency in San Bernardino County and its sbX rapid bus service uses both dedicated lanes and rights-of-way.

The majority of the proposed rapid bus route through Burbank will be built mainly on Olive Avenue, which has Burbank officials concerned.

Kriske said the letter asks Metro to study the possible noise and vibration impacts the buses could have as they travel up and down Olive.

Additionally, the city is asking the agency to look into the congestion impacts the system would have if the buses use a dedicated lane or a right-of-way, as well as how the agency plans to address the loss of parking if the bus lane is installed along the curbside.

On Wednesday, Metro officials announced they will add an extra meeting regarding the project, tentatively set from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Occidental College, 1600 Campus Road, Eagle Rock. They also extended the deadline for public comments until Aug. 15.

To make a comment, visit metro.net/projects/noho-pasadena-corridor.