Downtown Burbank launches marketing campaign

A downtown Burbank organization is launching a new marketing campaign to promote the recently-expanded downtown area, which now includes businesses such as IKEA and Tesla, which are east of Verdugo Avenue on San Fernando Boulevard.

The city’s Property Based Improvement District, or PBID, is installing 400 brightly colored banners to let visitors and residents know about the community’s new branding identity.

The downtown PBID is installing the banners just before its annual Downtown Burbank Car Classic, which has become one of the city’s biggest events.