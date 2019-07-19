Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Downtown Burbank launches marketing campaign

tesla burbank
A downtown Burbank organization is launching a new marketing campaign to promote the recently-expanded downtown area, which now includes businesses such as IKEA and Tesla, which are east of Verdugo Avenue on San Fernando Boulevard.
(Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)
By Anthony Clark Carpio
July 19, 2019
6:52 PM
Share

A downtown Burbank organization is launching a new marketing campaign to promote the recently-expanded downtown area, which now includes businesses such as IKEA and Tesla, which are east of Verdugo Avenue on San Fernando Boulevard.

The city’s Property Based Improvement District, or PBID, is installing 400 brightly colored banners to let visitors and residents know about the community’s new branding identity.

The downtown PBID is installing the banners just before its annual Downtown Burbank Car Classic, which has become one of the city’s biggest events.

News
Anthony Clark Carpio
Follow Us
Anthony Clark Carpio is a reporter with the Burbank Leader. He joined the Times Community News staff on New Year’s Eve 2012 and covers everything from the City Council to community events. He has a journalism degree from Cal State Northridge. Before  reporting in Burbank, he was a reporter with the Huntington Beach Independent and a freelance reporter for the Pasadena Sun, the La Cañada Valley Sun and the Santa Clarita Signal.
More on this Subject
Advertisement