Burbank shifts speed limits around schools down to 15 mph

Things are going to get a little bit slower around Burbank schools when the new school year starts on Monday.

Over the last several months city crews have worked on installing 200 new speed limit signs around 24 Burbank schools, bringing it down from 25 mph to 15 mph. The new limit, which is already in effect, was adopted by the City Council in November 2018.

Sgt. Derek Green with the Burbank Police Department said the city wanted to get the word out and educate residents ahead of the new academic year so residents won’t get caught unawares.

“This is all part of an educational process,” he said. “We understand that it’s going to take some adjusting and getting used to.”

The decision to lower the speed limit was made a year ago after the city conducted a series of discussions with the public, according to Green. Those meetings concluded with the belief the 15 mph limit was in the best interest of the community and for the safety of pedestrians and students.

“Going 25 miles per hour in these small, one-lane residential streets is actually pretty fast,” Green said. “15 miles per hour is a much safer and more acceptable speed for school zones.”

In addition to speed limit signs the city has also created new crosswalks near schools and upgraded existing ones with high visibility markings. All-way stops signs were also placed at 12 intersections.



“They’re going to help reduce and control vehicle speeds through school zones by requiring them to slow down and stop,” Green said.

While 24 campuses now have the new limits and upgraded intersections, Green said three schools won’t be getting them until early 2020 since those improvements have already been earmarked as part of the Safe Routes to School grant. The three are Jefferson Elementary, Muir Middle and Washington Elementary.

A map of schools showing which campuses have the new speed limit can be found on burbankca.gov.

