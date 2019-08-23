Hollywood Burbank Airport notches highest passenger growth this year

Hollywood Burbank Airport’s passenger numbers skyrocketed in June as 520,215 passengers traveled through the local airport, a 15.6% increase, or 70,190 more passengers, over the same month last year.

It was the largest number of passengers the airport has seen in a month in several years, said Nerissa Sugars, manager of air service development for the airfield, during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.

Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier at Hollywood Burbank, had 356,781 passengers for the month, a hike of 27,716 passengers compared to the same month in 2018.

American Airlines continued to do well as it reported having 33,422 passengers in June, a jump of 18,896 over the year before.

JetBlue Airways had 20,907 passengers, up 12,732 over last year’s numbers.

Alaska Airlines reported 60,648 passengers in June, a boost of 6,507 passengers compared to the year before.

Spirit Airlines, the newest carrier at Hollywood Burbank, had 3,681 passengers from June 20 until the end of the month.

Delta Airlines reported 13,992 passengers, an uptick of 2,756 over a year ago.

United Airlines continued to post less-than-stellar figures as it had 30,784 passengers in June, which was 2,098 fewer than last year.

Parking revenues continue to trend upward as the airport’s passenger numbers improve. Hollywood Burbank’s parking services generated almost $1.9 million, roughly $180,000 more than in 2018.

Additionally, the airport received $386,341 from ride-sharing companies for their passenger pick-ups and drop-offs for the month. That was up $141,964 over last year.