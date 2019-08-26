On the Town: Kris Kristofferson performs his classic songs at Starlight Bowl

Just shortly after 6 p.m. this past Saturday evening, Kris Kristofferson and his wife, Lisa, arrived at the Starlight Bowl in Burbank.

While Kristofferson headed to his dressing room to prepare to take the stage as part of venue’s 2019 summer concert series, his wife mingled with Burbank police officers and fire personnel, thanking them for their service.

“Everywhere we go, when I see police officers and firefighters, I thank them,” she said. “I think it’s important to do that.”

Back in the dressing room, Kristofferson relaxed and reflected on his inspiration and fellow member of the Highwaymen, the late Johnny Cash.

“Johnny was one of the biggest blessings in my life,” he said as he tapped his heart. “He was a very special guy.”

When asked about his feelings on playing at the Starlight Bowl for the first time, Kristofferson, who passed on the pre-show sound-check, leaving it to his backup band, the Strangers, laughed.

“I haven’t even seen it yet, but I can see it’s tucked away in this beautiful canyon, so I’m looking forward to getting out there on stage and playing for the folks,” said the actor, Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., he did just that, performing country ballads from the outlaw subgenre he is known for, including his most recognizable songs, “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and “For the Good Times.”

Intermingled with the Starlight Bowl’s regular summer series, Kristofferson’s appearance at the venue was a part of special-engagement shows that included performances by Kenny G, Tower of Power, the Average White Band and Air Supply, which were brought to the Starlight by Lance Sterling of Sterling Venue Ventures.

“This was our first year in Burbank, so, as is the case when we come into any new venue, it takes that first year for people to understand what we are doing and see that we are a viable option — that we are presenting comparable talent to the bigger venues in Los Angeles,” Sterling said.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Burbank next year to bring in acts that are in my wheelhouse — artists from the 1970s through the 1990s — which I think have the greatest appeal to those who are already familiar with what has been presented at the Starlight Bowl over the years.”

Among the names Sterling floated as possible performers for the 2020 season are Pat Benatar and the Doobie Brothers.

While the 2019 Starlight Bowl series has officially ended, there will be a final opportunity to enjoy one last evening of music at the hillside amphitheater on Sept. 14, when Ara Malikian, internationally renowned as a violin virtuoso, will perform for the first time in the Los Angeles area.

Tickets are on sale at starlightbowl.com or itsmyseat.com/ara.

