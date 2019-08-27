Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Empire Center Walmart evacuated after alleged phone threat

The Walmart in Burbank’s Empire Center was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the store allegedly received a suspicious phone call, according to police.
By Andy Nguyen
Aug. 27, 2019
2:58 PM
Shoppers at the Walmart in the Empire Center in Burbank were evacuated from the store Tuesday after an employee received a threatening phone call, according to police.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday authorities said the nature of the threat is unknown and officers have yet to interview the employee who took the phone call.

The incident was first reported around 1:20 p.m. after the employee received a suspicious phone call at the store.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said it was the store’s decision to evacuate shoppers before police arrived.

Parts of the parking lot near the store were then closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic as a safety measure, he said.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

Andy Nguyen
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
