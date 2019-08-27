Empire Center Walmart evacuated after alleged phone threat

Shoppers at the Walmart in the Empire Center in Burbank were evacuated from the store Tuesday after an employee received a threatening phone call, according to police.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday authorities said the nature of the threat is unknown and officers have yet to interview the employee who took the phone call.

The incident was first reported around 1:20 p.m. after the employee received a suspicious phone call at the store.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said it was the store’s decision to evacuate shoppers before police arrived.

Parts of the parking lot near the store were then closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic as a safety measure, he said.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

