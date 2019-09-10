Man who died on freeway off-ramp in Burbank identified

Authorities have identified a homeless man who died on Sunday after he was struck and killed while on a freeway off-ramp.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said 56-year-old Jon Peterson died after suffering traumatic injuries to his body. Peterson died around 8 p.m. as he was walking on the southbound 5 Freeway off-ramp at Burbank Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him stayed at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Vince Ramirez.

He added that the off-ramp was closed for roughly two hours as officers investigated the death.

It’s unknown why Peterson was on the off-ramp at the time of his death, and the incident continues to be investigated, according to Ramirez.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the collision, but Ramirez said nothing is off the table.

“Everything is being considered when investigating a fatal collision like this,” he said.

