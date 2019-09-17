Glendale Councilman Vrej Agajanian joins airport authority

Glendale City Councilman Vrej Agajanian was sworn in Wednesday to serve on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, which owns and operates the Hollywood Burbank Airport through a joint-use agreement among the three cities.
The authority has three representatives from each city. Agajanian is be joining fellow council members Paula Devine and Vartan Gharpetian on the board, filling a position previously held by Zarah Sinanyan, who left the council to take a job with the Armenian government earlier this year.
Agajanian was elected to the Glendale City Council in April 2017.
He holds a California Certified Professional Engineer degree. As a state certified engineer for the past 38 years, he is also a member and past president of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America.
Agajanian is a Glendale businessman, owning two television stations, which broadcast international news and arts programming. As the commentator of a nightly program for the past 20 years, he has concentrated on U.S. social and political issues.
“It is an honor to represent the city of Glendale and to serve as a commissioner on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority,” Agajanian said.
“The Hollywood Burbank Airport is a vital part of our community, and I am grateful for the opportunity to use my experiences to add to the safe, friendly and convenient environment at this facility.
Agajanian has lived in Glendale for 40 years.