Glendale Councilman Vrej Agajanian joins airport authority

Glendale City Councilman Vrej Agajanian was sworn in Wednesday to serve on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, which owns and operates the Hollywood Burbank Airport through a joint-use agreement among the three cities.

The authority has three representatives from each city. Agajanian is be joining fellow council members Paula Devine and Vartan Gharpetian on the board, filling a position previously held by Zarah Sinanyan, who left the council to take a job with the Armenian government earlier this year.

Agajanian was elected to the Glendale City Council in April 2017.

He holds a California Certified Professional Engineer degree. As a state certified engineer for the past 38 years, he is also a member and past president of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America.

Advertisement

Agajanian is a Glendale businessman, owning two television stations, which broadcast international news and arts programming. As the commentator of a nightly program for the past 20 years, he has concentrated on U.S. social and political issues.

“It is an honor to represent the city of Glendale and to serve as a commissioner on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority,” Agajanian said.

“The Hollywood Burbank Airport is a vital part of our community, and I am grateful for the opportunity to use my experiences to add to the safe, friendly and convenient environment at this facility.

Agajanian has lived in Glendale for 40 years.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.