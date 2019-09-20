16-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in vehicle collision

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being involved in a vehicle collision Thursday night while riding his bicycle in Burbank.

The incident happened near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Lake Street sometime before 7:20 p.m. when a 1996 Toyota Corolla collided with the young cyclist.

The vehicle’s driver, identified as a 46-year-old man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with authorities, according to Sgt. Derek Green with the Burbank Police Department. The name of the driver was not released.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are being considered factors in the collision, and its cause remains under investigation. No arrests have been made in the incident.

Green added that it doesn’t appear the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and no helmet was found at the scene.