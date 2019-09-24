Burbank Unified students pass most AP courses, though struggles persist

Students at Burroughs and Burbank high schools are earning a C and D, respectively, in terms of surpassing their California peers in advanced-placement, or AP, testing.

Those statistics coincide with fewer Burroughs High students enrolling in rigorous AP courses last school year and attempting slightly fewer examinations, while numbers are on the rise at Burbank High.

John Paramo, the district’s assistant superintendent of educational services, presented a report to the Burbank Unified school board Thursday evening outlining Burbank Unified’s successes last year as well as areas of concern.

“The data that is given to us for our AP results each year is tremendous,” said Paramo, who added it was difficult to summarize all of the information into a quick PowerPoint presentation.

AP courses are more challenging classes that provide myriad benefits to students, including helping university applicants beef up their grade-point average, while also offering students a chance to save money by earning college credits.

At Burroughs, 578 students enrolled in AP classes, with 1,275 attempting an AP exam, a drop from 605 enrolled students and 1,285 tests taken the previous school year.

A total of 76.1% of Burroughs students scored a three or higher on the exam, the minimum score necessary to pass. Prior to that, the percentage was 76.5%.

As for Burbank High, participation grew, as 559 students enrolled in AP classes, while 1,225 tests were administered last year, up from the previous year’s totals of 496 students and 1,175 exams.

Burbank students did not match their 73% passing rate from the previous year, as their rate was 71.6%.

Burbank and Burroughs offer AP courses in biology, calculus AB, calculus BC, chemistry, English language, English literature, European history, government and politics, psychology, physics, Spanish language, statistics and U.S. history.

Burbank High also offers French language and macro-economics AP courses, while Burroughs offers a micro-economics class.

Burroughs students outperformed California peers in 11 of 14 AP classes for a passing rate of 78.6%.

Burbank High bested California rivals in nine of 14 tests, or 64.3% of the time.

There was no state information presented for French language.

Eighty-seven Burroughs High students combined for a 100% passing rate in Spanish language, marking the third time in five years the school has accomplished that feat.

Burbank didn’t trail far behind with a passing rate of 94%, which beat California’s average of 91%.

Both schools also thrived in calculus BC and statistics as Burroughs nipped Burbank in passing rates, 93% to 92% and 88% to 79%, respectively. California students passed calculus BC at an 83% clip and statistics at 58%.

However, local students struggled in European history, chemistry and physics.

California students earned passing rates of 52%, 58% and 49% in those respective subjects, while Burroughs posted passing rates of 45%, 29% and 39% and Burbank High tallied percentages of 44%, 38% and 31%.

The low scores led to questions from some school officials.

“At what point do we say, ‘You know what? This is probably not the class we want to offer until we figure it out?’” board member Steve Ferguson asked.

Paramo responded, “Those are honestly the discussions we’ve been having.”

Paramo singled out European history and its high fail rate.

“We’re doing that in the 10th grade, and it really, truly is the very first time our students are being exposed to an AP class,” he said.

Roberta Reynolds, board president, questioned how students could attempt two AP classes, which often require extra hours of daily work, and still have time for extracurricular activities, such as choir or sports.

Ferguson also raised issues such as burnout and stress.

“We have almost an entire graduating class taking two or more AP classes, and the need to address the anxiety that comes with that is a very real conversation that we need to have,” he said.

Paramo said he was confident discussions between class counselors and students can help alleviate some stress.

He also suggested students potentially avoid taking AP classes that do not interest them.

“We’re really trying hard to change that and work with kids to know what’s reasonable,” Paramo said.