Justin Hess is named Burbank’s interim city manager

Justin Hess was appointed the interim city manager for Burbank on Tuesday. He was previously the assistant city manager, working with City Manager Ron Davis, who is retiring on Sept. 30.
By Anthony Clark Carpio
Sep. 25, 2019
12:07 PM
The Burbank City Council announced Tuesday that acting City Manager Justin Hess will become the interim city manager starting Oct. 1.

Hess had been serving as the acting city manager since June 26 after outgoing City Manager Ron Davis announced his retirement.

Davis’ last day as city manager will be Sept. 30.

Before taking the interim city manager position, Hess had been the assistant city manager since 2013. Hess has been working for the city since 1997.

The City Council is expected to discuss Hess’ contract on Oct. 1.

Anthony Clark Carpio
Anthony Clark Carpio is a reporter with the Burbank Leader. He joined the Times Community News staff on New Year’s Eve 2012 and covers everything from the City Council to community events. He has a journalism degree from Cal State Northridge. Before  reporting in Burbank, he was a reporter with the Huntington Beach Independent and a freelance reporter for the Pasadena Sun, the La Cañada Valley Sun and the Santa Clarita Signal.
