Justin Hess is named Burbank’s interim city manager

The Burbank City Council announced Tuesday that acting City Manager Justin Hess will become the interim city manager starting Oct. 1.

Hess had been serving as the acting city manager since June 26 after outgoing City Manager Ron Davis announced his retirement.

Davis’ last day as city manager will be Sept. 30.

Before taking the interim city manager position, Hess had been the assistant city manager since 2013. Hess has been working for the city since 1997.

The City Council is expected to discuss Hess’ contract on Oct. 1.