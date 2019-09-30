Burbank police go pink to help raise breast cancer awareness

The Burbank Police Department will have motorists looking twice this month as the agency has turned two of its vehicles pink as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the third year in a row, the department has taken one of its Ford Explorers and covered it in a pink vinyl wrapping to help raise awareness about breast cancer and encourage women to have regular screenings for the disease.

The vehicle will make special appearances at city events throughout the month.

In addition to the cruiser, the department turned one of its motorcycles pink for the first time.

“Hopefully, we won’t have a lot of drunk drivers out there, but we’ll have a pink motorcycle that’s going to enforce traffics laws during October as well,” Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse said.

The wrapping is a mosaic of multiple pink ribbons and was done by Burbank-based Wrapix Imaging, which donated the labor and materials for the project.

Adam Sumner, the company’s owner, said he was thankful for the partnership with the police department and grateful that he and his employees could contribute to a good cause.

“We had a lot of fun doing it, and it means a lot to us,” he said. “We were honored to do it again this year, and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Wrapix did the customization job for the department in 2018, while West Coast Customs did it in 2017.

Besides the customized vehicles, the department is also debuting special pink uniform patches that will be available for purchase by the public.

The patches cost $10 each and can be bought at the department’s headquarters, 200 N. Third St., Burbank.

Proceeds from their sale will be donated to City of Hope and go toward cancer research.