Burbank High School juniors turn to car show to raise funds

tn-blr-me-burbank-high-car-show-20190930-1.jpg
Visitors look over a 1971 Plymouth GTX that was in the movie “The Fast and the Furious” and on display at a car show at Burbank High School last Saturday.
(Ross A. Benson/Burbank Leader)
By Andrew J. Campa
Oct. 2, 2019
11:55 AM
From Tesla Model Xs to BMWs, Cadillacs to Porsches, Burbank High School’s second annual car show featured a variety of vehicles last Saturday on the school’s parking lot on North Glenoaks Boulevard.

More than 50 cars were on display at the junior class fundraiser for prom. Each car entry was $15, which helped cover the costs of prizes.

The event is estimated to have raised between $1,000 and $1,500, thanks to banners and concessions sold.

“We wanted them to do something that the junior class was really passionate about,” said Steven Hubbell, Burbank High assistant principal in charge of athletics and activities. “Not a lot of students were excited about selling chocolates, but they sure love their cars.”

Andrew J. Campa
